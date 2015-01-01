पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिजनाें ने उठाए सवाल:हाेटल संचालक यदि आईडी प्रूफ मांगते तो नहीं जाती बेटे की जान

धारएक घंटा पहले
  • देवास में युवती काे गाेली मार आत्महत्या करने वाले युवक के परिजनाें ने उठाए सवाल

हाेटल में पंखे से लटके मिले देवास के युवक के शव का शनिवार सुबह पाेस्टमार्टम किया गया। फिर शव परिजन काे साैंप दिया। मृतक भूपेश पिता हरिओम शिवहरे 32 साल के परिजन ने हाेटल संचालक पर बिना आईडी प्रूफ के रूम देने पर सवाल उठाए। परिजन ने कहा कि हाेटल संचालक यदि आईडी प्रूफ मांग लेता ताे यह घटना नहीं हाेती।

शुक्रवार काे ही मृतक भूपेश के छाेटे भाई के इंदाैर में लगन लिखा रहे थे, उसी के फाेन पर मझले भाई की माैत की खबर आई। परिजन का कहना है कि वह बाइक से ही धार आया था। संभवत: किसी परिचित के यहां बाइक रखी हाेगी। क्याेंकि भूपेश चार साल से धार में भी कई दुकान संचालकाें काे थाेक में गजक सप्लाय करता था।

उसके पास नहीं था माेबाइल, घर पर ही ताेड़ दिया था

भाई सचिन और अन्य परिजन ने बताया कि उसके पास माेबाइल नहीं था, इसलिए उसका काेई संपर्क भी नहीं मिल रहा था। क्याेंकि देवास में युवती काे गाेली मारने के बाद घर पहुंचकर भूपेश ने माेबाइल ताेड़ दिया था। देवास में गाेलीकांड के बाद पुलिस काम करने वाले कारीगराें के साथ ही पत्नी काे भी उठा ले गई थी। कार भी क्रेन से उठाई, जिससे वह क्षतिग्रस्त हाे गई, क्याेंकि पुलिस काे आशंका थी कि वह कार से फरार हाे सकता था।

सवाल जाे परिजन ने उठाए

  • किसी भी हाेटल में अनजान व्यक्ति काे बिना आईडी प्रूफ के कैसे रूम दिया जा सकता है, जबकि यह अनिवार्य है। आईडी प्रूफ मांग लेते ताे उसी समय मामला पकड़ में आ जाता।
  • जब हाेटल संचालक काे भूपेश ने कहा था कि मैं परेशान हूं मुझे रूम दे दाे तभी इसकी सूचना पुलिस काे दे देनी थी, हाेटल से चंद कदमाें की दूरी पर पुलिस चाैकी है।
  • दाेपहर से लेकर रात तक भी वह कमरे से नहीं निकला, एक बार भी उससे काेई संपर्क नहीं किया।

हाेटल संचालकाें काे पहले से ही निर्देश थे

आईडी प्रूफ काे लेकर सभी हाेटल संचालकाें काे हम पहले ही निर्देश दे चुके हैं कि बिना आईडी प्रूफ के काेई भी अंदर प्रवेश नहीं करेगा। फिलहाल मामले में जांच की जा रही है। पीएम रिपाेर्ट अभी नहीं आई है।

कमलसिंह पंवार, टीआई काेतवाली धार

