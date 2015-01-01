पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:अवैध हथियाराें की सप्लाई कर पुलिस काे चकमा देने वाले इनामी सिकलीगर प्रधान व सतनाम के मकान ताेड़े

धारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • माफियाओं के खिलाफ चल रहे अभियान के तहत पुलिस-प्रशासन ने सिकलीगराें के गढ़ लालबाग में की बड़ी कार्रवाई

माफियाओं के खिलाफ चल रही कार्रवाई के तहत जिला प्रशासन ने बुधवार काे सिगलीगराें के गढ़ लालबाग में कार्रवाई कर शासकीय जमीन पर बने दाे मकान ताेड़े। इसमें कुख्यात बदमाश प्रधान पिता बहादुर सिकलीगर का शासकीय भूमि पर बना 30 बाय 55 का दाे मंजिला मकान जमीदोंज किया। इसके बाद चन्दर उर्फ सतनाम पिता तारासिंह के मकान को तोड़ा गया।

कार्रवाई दोपहर 12 बजे से शुरू की गई। ग्राम लालबाग अवैध हथियार बनाने के मामले में देशभर में प्रसिद्ध है। यहां कई बार पुलिस द्वारा कार्रवाई के बाद भी कई सिकलीगर हथियार बनाने में लिप्त है। आगरा बॉम्बे रोड से 2 किमी अंदर जंगल में बसे गांव लालबाग में अतिक्रमण हटाया गया।

अवैध हथियार बनाकर तस्करी करने वाला प्रधान काफी समय से अच्छी पकड़ होने की वजह से खुद को पुलिस से दूर ही रख रहा है। काफी प्रयासों तथा छापों के बाद भी पुलिस की पकड़ में नहीं आया। तस्कर के नेटवर्क महाराष्ट्र, राजस्थान, उत्तर प्रदेश सहित अन्य राज्याें में भी है। इसके चलते कभी पुलिस के हत्थे नहीं चढ़ा।

एसडीओपी एनके कंसोठिया ने बताया अवैध रूप से शासकीय भूमि पर बने मकानाें काे ताेड़ा है। परिजन को पूर्व में ही मकान खाली करने की सूचना दे दी थी। इसी तरह के ओर भी अतिक्रमण हैं। जिन्हें शासन के आदेशानुसार ढहाया जाएगा। धामनोद थाना प्रभारी राजकुमार यादव के मुताबिक अाराेपी प्रधान के खिलाफ धामनोद थाने पर ही 9 प्रकरण दर्ज हाेकर आसपास के थानों में भी अलग-अलग मामलों में प्रकरण दर्ज हुए हैं।

कार्रवाई के दाैरान काेई बाहर नहीं आए

कार्रवाई को देखकर बच्चे काफी डरे हुए दिखे ओर रोते रहे। जिन्हें परिजन चुप कराते रहे। बड़ी संख्या में बल तथा गाड़ियों का अमला तथा वज्र वाहन देख हर कोई सहम गया। सिकलीगर समाज के अधिकांश घरों में सिर्फ महिलाएं ही नजर आईं। पुरुष गिरफ्तारी या पुलिस के डर से पहले ही गांव से भाग गए थे।

लालबाग के शातिर अपराधी इतने निडर हैं कि वो आसपास के गांवों में झोली में छुपाकर खुले रूप से अवैध बंदूक के कट्टे, तलवार, चाकू बेचते हैं। वो भी ओने पौने दाम में। इन्हीं हथियारों के दम पर आसपास के बदमाश चोरी, लूट व डकैती करते हैं। हालांकि पुलिस द्वारा समय-समय पर कार्रवाई भी की जाती है। परंतु लालबाग में हथियारों का निर्माण तथा बिक्री वैसे ही चलती रहती है।

अमला दो जेसीबी लेकर पहुंचा था, बाद में पाेकलेन बुलाई

प्रशासन धामनाेद नप की दाे जेसीबी लेकर लालबाग पहुंचा और मकान तोड़ने की कार्रवाई की। बाद में समय लगने पर पोकलेन बुलाई गई। आराेपियाें पर एसपी ने दस हजार रु. के इनाम घाेषित किए हैं। कार्रवाई शाम तक चली। इसके बाद सारे अधिकारी मौके से वापस गए। मौके पर धार एसपी आदित्य प्रताप सिंह, मनावर एसडीएम दिव्या पटेल, एसडीओपी एनके कंसोटिया, धामनोद थाना प्रभारी राजकुमार यादव, धरमपुरी तहसीलदार याेगेंद्रसिंह मौर्य, नायाब तहसीलदार विजय तलवारे सहित मांडू, नालछा, कुक्षी, मनावर, थाना सेक्टर 1, धरमपुरी, सागौर आदि थानों का पुलिस बल लगा रहा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोहली ने पूछा- आप या लाबुशाने में कौन ज्यादा विकेट लेगा? स्टीव बोले- मनाइए मेरी बॉलिंग ही न आए - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें