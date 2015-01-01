पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिकायत:ग्राम बागड़िया में माेटर पंप से बहा रहे हैं तालाब का पानी, कलेक्टर से की शिकायत

धार5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • युवा अादिवासाी संगठन ने कहा- अतिक्रमण करने के लिए तालाब का पानी खाली कर रहे

धार तहसील के ग्राम बागडिया में तालाब के पानी काे तालाब की पाल ताेड़कर माेटर पंप से खाली करने की शिकायत की गई है। शिकायत में कहा गया है कि शासकीय तालाब पर कुछ ग्रामीणाें द्वारा अतिक्रमण करने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। इसके लिए माेटर पंप के माध्यम से बड़ी मात्रा में पानी काे नाले में बहाकर खाली किया जा रहा है। यह तालाब लंगड़ी माता खारचा में है। गांव के ही कुछ लाेग इसकी भूमि पर कब्जा जमाना चाहते हैं।

इसके लिए बड़े ही सुनियाेजित तरीके से तालाब का पानी खाली किया जा रहा है। दिनरात माेटर पंप चलने से तालाब का काफी पानी खाली हाे चुका है।

युवा आदिवासी संगठन नयापुरा बागडिया का कहना है इस संबंध में पूर्व में भी तहसीलदार और एसडीएम काे भी शिकायत की जा चुकी है, लेकिन काेई संज्ञान नहीं लिया गया, इसलिए अब कलेक्टर आलाेककुमार सिंह काे शिकायत की गई है।

यदि इस पर काेई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई ताे बहुत जल्द बारिश में भरा हुआ तालाब खाली हाे जाएगा। इसका बड़ा नुकसान क्षेत्र के किसानाें और अन्य लाेगाें काे उठाना पड़ेगा। शिकायत करने वाले ग्रामीणाें का कहना है कि गांव के दबंगाें काे अतिक्रमण करने से राेका जाना चाहिए। तालाब के आसपास लंबी दूरी तक पाइप बिछे हुए देखे जा सकते हैं।

मामला दिखवाता हूं, कार्रवाई की जाएगी

माैके पर अधिकारियाें काे भेजकर मामला दिखवाया जाएगा। यदि काेई इस प्रकार की हरकत कर रहा है ताे कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

-आलाेक कुमार सिंह, कलेक्टर धार

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें