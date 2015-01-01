पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Dhar
  • Inmate's Death In Sardarpur Sub jail, Was Closed For Three Years In The Murder Case, Demanding Judicial Inquiry

कैदी की माैत:सरदारपुर उपजेल में कैदी की माैत, हत्या मामले में तीन साल से बंद था, न्यायिक जांच की मांग

सरदारपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विधायक ग्रेवाल ने जेल प्रशासन पर उठाए सवाल, कहा- मामले में दाेषियाें पर कड़ी कार्रवाई करे प्रशासन
  • जेलर डामोर के कार्यकाल में हुई तीसरे कैदी की माैत

सरदारपुर उपजेल में रविवार रात में एक कैदी की मौत हो गई। तबीयत खराब होने पर सरदारपुर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर लाया था। जहां डाॅक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। कैदी की मौत के बाद परिजन ने जांच की मांग की। जिस पर न्यायाधीश तथा नायब तहसीलदार द्वारा अस्पताल पहुंचे। कैदी हीरालाल पिता किशनलाल चाैहान निवासी राजगढ़ (50) हत्या के मामले में बंद था।

उपजेल के जेलर प्रदीप डामोर ने बताया रात करीब 11.50 बजे तबीयत खराब होने पर अस्पताल ले जाया गया था। साेमवार सुबह दाे डाॅक्टराें की पैनल ने पीएम कर शव परिजन काे साैंप दिया गया। मामले में सरदारपुर विधायक प्रताप ग्रेवाल ने न्यायिक जांच कर दाेषियाें पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की मांग की है।

कैदी की माैत की जानकारी मिलते ही विधायक ग्रेवाल सुबह 10.30 सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र सरदारपुर पहुंचे अाैर मृतक के परिजन से बात की। यहां मीडिया से बात करते हुए विधायक ने कहा कि जेलर प्रदीप डामोर के कार्यकाल में पूर्व में भी 2 कैदियों की माैत हो चुकी है।

अब फिर एक कैदी की मृत्यु होना कहीं न कहीं जेलर की लापरवाही को दर्शाता है। विधायक ने मध्यप्रदेश सरकार से मृतक के परिजन को 5 लाख की आर्थिक मदद व मामले की निष्पक्षता से न्यायिक जांच की मांग की। मामले में जेलर प्रदीप डामाेर का कहना है कि ये आकस्मिक घटना है। मैं एक प्रशासनिक पद पर हूं चूंकि ये शारीरिक स्वास्थ्य से संबंधित घटना है इसलिए डाॅक्टर ही अच्छे से बता सकते हैं।

कैदी हमारे यहां तीन साल से बंद था। डॉ. एमएल जैन ने बताया कि रविवार की रात 12.30 बजे कैदी काे लाया गया था। तब वह मृत अवस्था में था। मेरे और डॉ. नितिन जोशी द्वारा पोस्टमार्टम किया गया है। उसके शरीर पर कोई भी आंतरिक या बाहरी चोट के निशान नहीं पाए गए। हार्ट अटैक की आशंका है। पोस्टमार्टम की रिपोर्ट के बाद पता चलेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें