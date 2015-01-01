पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जनता से प्रशासन का आह्वान:रात 10 से सुबह 6 बजे तक बहुत जरूरी हाे ताे ही घर से निकलें

धारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

काेराेना की तीसरी लहर घातक है। आमजन काे इससे बचाने के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने जनता नाइट कर्फ्यू का आह्वान किया है। इसके तहत रात 10 से सुबह 6 बजे तक काेई भी घर से बाहर नहीं निकलेगा। एडीएम शैलेंद्रसिंह साेलंकी ने बताया जनता से अपील की गई है कि नाइट कर्फ्यू के दाैरान अति आवश्यक काम हाेने पर ही बाहर निकलें। वरना घराें में ही रहें।

इधर मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चाैहान ने वीसी के माध्यम से जिले में काेराेना की स्थिति की समीक्षा की। उन्हाेंने कहा देश-प्रदेश में संक्रमण दिनाें दिन बढ़ रहा है। ऐसे में प्रशासन आमजनाें में जागरुकता लाएं और जनसहयाेग से बचाव के सभी उपाय अपनाकर संक्रमण काे राेके।

कलेक्टाेरेट स्थित वीसी कक्षा में आयाेजित बैठक में आयुक्त सहकारिता व जिला प्रभारी काेविड-19 एमके अग्रवाल ने निर्देश दिए है कि जाे दुकानदार स्वयं व ग्राहकाें से काेविड नियमाें का पालन नहीं करा रहें, उनकी दुकान एक घंटे के लिए बंद की जाए। सभी एसडीएम अनुभाग स्तर पर क्राइसेस मैनेजमेंट की बैठक आयाेजित करें। सीएमएचओ काे निर्देश है कि जिले में प्रतिदिन 700 टेस्टिंग करें। मास्क नहीं पहनने वालाें से अर्थदंड वसूलें, ग्रामीण क्षेत्राें में भी नजर रखें।

काेराेना के बढ़ते केस में धार भी शामिल : वीसी में सामने आया कि इंदाैर, भाेपाल, विदिशा, रतलाम, ग्वालियर, शिवपुरी, दतिया, अशाेकनगर में कोरोना के केस बढ़ें हैं। इसमें धार जिला भी शामिल है। यहां भी काेराेना मरीजाें की संख्या बढ़ी है। जिले में 3 हजार 154 लाेग काेराेना संक्रमित हाे चुके हैं। इनमें 120 एक्टिव केस हैं। इनमें 101 स्थानीय व 19 जिले के बाहर अस्पतालों में भर्ती

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें