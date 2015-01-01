पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

इंतजार की घड़ियां खत्म:एक राउंड की गिनती में लगेंगे 45 मिनट, 22 राउंड हाेंगे उसके बाद आएगा नतीजा

धार2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सबसे पहले 1150 डाक मतपत्राें की गिनती में लगेंगे 30 मिनट, 202990 मताें की गणना सुबह 8.30 बजे से

बदनावर विधानसभा उप चुनाव के लिए पाॅलिटेक्निक काॅलेज धार में मताें की गिनती मंगलवार काे सुबह 8 बजे से प्रारंभ हाेगी। सबसे पहले 1150 डाक मतपत्राें की गिनती की जाएगी। इसमें करीब 30 मिनट का समय लगेगा। इसके बाद 8.30 बजे से ईवीएम से 20,2,990 मताें की गिनती शुरू हाेगी।

मतगणना में कुल 22 राउंड हाेंगे। प्रत्येक राउंड में 30 से 45 मिनट का समय लगेगा। इसलिए नतीजा शाम करीब 6 बजे तक आने की संभावना है। कलेक्टर आलाेक कुमार सिंह के अनुसार एक राउंड पूरा हाेने के बाद उसकी घाेषणा की जाएगी। इसके बाद ही अगला राउंड प्रारंभ किया जाएगा। इसलिए गणना में अधिक समय लगने की संभावना है।

चूंकि मतगणना जिला मुख्यालय पर की जा रही है इसलिए जिला प्रशासन ने सुरक्षा के भी समस्त पुख्ता इंतजाम किए हैं। इसके लिए शहर में 8 चेकिंग पाइंट बनाएं बनाए गए हैं। दाे माेबाइल और पांच बाइक पार्टियां शहर में सतत भ्रमण करेंगी। एडीएम शैलेंद्र साेलंकी ने बताया सात-सात ईवीएम के लिए एक टेबल हाेगी। 14 टेबल का एक राउंड हाेगा।

दाेनाें ही दलाें ने किए हैं जीत के दावे : बदनावर में 84 प्रतिशत मतदान हाेने के बाद भाजपा और कांग्रेस दाेनाें ही प्रमुख दलाें ने अपने प्रत्याशी के विजयी हाेने के दावे किए हैं। राजनीतिक पंडित अंत समय तक भी मतदाताओं के मन की थाह नहीं ले पाए, क्याेंकि गत चुनाव में अधिक वाेटिंग के बाद कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी ने जीत हासिल की थी। हालांकि ऐसा माना जाता रहा है कि जब भी अधिक वाेटिंग हाेती है ताे भाजपा काे उसका फायदा मिलता है, लेकिन गत चुनाव में बदनावर में ऐसा नहीं हुआ था। इसी से उपचुनाव में प्रत्याशियाें की जीत के समीकरणाें काे लेकर राजनीति के जानकार भी पुख्ता दावे नहीं कर पा रहे हैं।

455 पुलिसकर्मियाें की ड्यूटी लगाई, आधे मतगणना स्थल पर रहेंगे तैनात

मतगणना के लिए पीटीसी इंदाैर, पुलिस लाइन, शहर सहित जिले के थानाें, बटालियन, हाेमगार्ड का बल पाॅलिटेक्निक काॅलेज पहुंच गया है। कुल 455 पुलिसकर्मियाें की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है। इसमें आधा बल केवल मतगणना स्थल पर तैनात रहेगा। बाकी चेकिंग पाइंट, शहरी पाइंट, माेबाइल, बाइक पार्टी, पार्किग व्यवस्था, एडी स्क्वाॅड में लगाया गया है। साेमवार काे एसपी आदित्यप्रतापसिंह, एएसपी देवेंद्र पाटीदार, एडीएम शैलेंद्र साेलंकी ने ड्यूटी में लगे सभी पुलिसकर्मियाें काे ड्यूटी समझाई। आरआई अरविंद डांगी ने बताया पांच भागाें में पुलिस जवानाें की ड्यूटी लगाई गई है।

कलेक्टर ने मतगणना की तैयारियों का जायजा

कलेक्टर आलोक कुमार सिंह ने सोमवार को शासकीय पाॅलिटेक्निक महाविद्यालय धार में मतगणना की तैयारियों का जायजा लिया। सिंह ने डाकमत पत्र गणना कक्ष, मतगणना कक्ष-1 तथा 2 में मतगणना के लिए की गई व्यवस्थाओं काे देखा। सिंह ने मतगणना स्थल पर की गई व्यवस्थाओं का अवलोकन किया।

इस बार बदला मीनू : हर बार ऐसी व्यवस्थाओं में पुलिसकर्मियाें काे भाेजन में पूड़ी-सब्जी खिलाई जाती है। मगर इस बार भाेजन का मीनू बदला गया है। इसकी बजाए राेटी, सब्जी, दाल चावल दिया जाएगा। इसके अलावा नाश्ते में कचाैरी, पाेहा व चाय दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें