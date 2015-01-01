पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राेजगार का साधन:झाबुआ के कड़कनाथ को भाया मांडू का वातावरण

मांडू/नालछा4 घंटे पहले
झाबुआ में पाई जाने वाली कड़कनाथ प्रजाति अब मांडू के मेहंदीखेड़ी में भी फल-फूल रही है। इतना ही नहीं यहां की महिलाओं ने चूजाें काे पाल कर अब बड़ा भी कर लिया है। कड़कनाथ यहां की महिलाओं के लिए राेजगार का साधन बन गया है।

इस प्रजाति के मुर्गे और मुर्गियाें का वजन भी अधिक है। पशु चिकित्सकाें की माने ताे झाबुआ और इस गांव का माैसम समान है। जाे कि इस प्रजाति काे पनपने में सहायक है। बता दें इस गांव की 35 महिलाओं ने एक महीने पहले झाबुआ से 100 चूजे लाकर छाेटे-छाेटे पाेल्ट्रीफार्म बनाकर पालना शुरू किया था, इसमें से 90 प्रतिशत बड़े हाे चुके हैं।

रेशम बाई, कुसुम बाई, सेवंता, गवरा बाई, ममता, देवकन्या आदि ने बताया कड़कनाथ में प्रोटीन की प्रचुर मात्रा पाई जाती है। वसा बहुत कम होता है। यही वजह है कि इसे औषधीय गुणों वाला मुर्गा माना जाता है। कड़कनाथ का मांस काफी महंगी दरों पर बिकता है। एक मुर्गी की कीमत 3 से 4 हजार रुपए है। मुर्गे की कीमत 900 से 1200 प्रति किलो बीच होती है।

ये है विशेषता : कड़कनाथ में प्रोटीन व औषधीय गुण होते हैं, फेट नहीं होता

कड़कनाथ मुर्गों की प्रीमियम ब्रीड है। मांडू से जुड़े मेहंदी खेड़ी गांव में ही 35 से ज्यादा महिलाएं समूह के माध्यम से जुड़ी हैं। यह एक ऐसी वैराएटी है, जिसमें प्रोटीन तो होता ही है साथ ही उसमें कई औषधीय गुण भी होते हैं।

इसलिए बाजार में आम मुर्गे की तुलना में तीन गुना ज्यादा दाम होता है। चटख काले रंग के इस मुर्गे में फैट नहीं के बराबर होता है। आयरन कंटेंट अधिक होने के कारण ही यह दूसरी प्रजातियों से बेहतर माना गया है।

कृषि वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार कड़कनाथ में 25 प्रतिशत प्रोटीन है, वहीं बाकी मुर्गों में 18-20 फीसदी प्रोटीन ही पाया जाता है। फैट और कोलेस्ट्रॉल की मात्रा भी कड़कनाथ में कम होती है। नर कड़कनाथ का वजन 3 से 4 किलो व मादा का वजन 2 से 3 किलो तक होता है।

