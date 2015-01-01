पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खरमोर अभयारण्य:37 साल पहले बना खरमाेर अभयारण्य 14 गांवाें के लिए मुसीबत, पानपुरा बीट में ही पक्षी देखने का दावा

धार/राजगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • विस के ध्यानाकर्षण सत्र में भी उठ चुका है मामला
  • विधायक प्रताप ग्रेवाल ने कहा शिवराज सरकार से करेंगे मांग

इंदाैर-अहमदाबाद मार्ग पर सरदारपुर तहसील में 37 साल पहले खरमाेर पक्षी के आगमन काे देखते हुए एक सर्वे किया गया था। इसमें पाया गया था कि ऑस्ट्रेलिया से खरमाेर पक्षी जून-जुलाई में यहां आते हैं और प्रजनन के बाद चले जाते हैं। वन विभाग इन पक्षी को विभाग की पानपुरा बीट में देखे जाने का दावा करता है। हालांकि जाे सर्वे किया था उसमें 14 गांवाें की जमीन काे अभयारण्य में लिया गया था।

तत्कालीन अधिकारियाें का मानना था कि पक्षी उड़कर उन गांवाें में जा सकता है। ग्रामीणाें की मानें ताे पक्षी मात्र पानपुरा में ही आता है, अन्य 14 गांवाें के 25 हजार से अधिक लाेग उसके कारण प्रभावित हाे रहे हैं, क्याेंकि जरूरत पड़ने पर न ताे वे अपनी जमीन बेच पा रहे हैं और न ही खरीद पा रहे हैं।

यहां तक स्टाम्प पेपर पर हाेने वाली लिखा-पढ़ी अंतत: कई बार विवादाें का कारण बन जाती है। इधर सरदारपुर विधायक प्रताप ग्रेवाल का कहना है कि वे वनमंत्री उमंग सिंघार के समय ध्यान आकर्षण सत्र में यह मामला उठा चुके हैं। अब शिवराज सरकार के सामने फिर यह मामला उठाएंगे। इससे उनके क्षेत्र का विकास नहीं हाे पा रहा है।

2004 से भूमि विक्रय पर राेक है

सरदारपुर विधायक ग्रेवाल का कहना है कि खरमोर अभयारण्य पानपुरा में है। इसके अलावा अन्य भूमि पर लगी भूमि हस्तांतरण की रोक काे शीघ्र ही हटाने के लिए केंद्र एवं राज्य सरकार को प्रतिवेदन मेरे द्वारा भेजे जा चुके हैं। पूर्व कलेक्टर को आवेदन भी दिया था।

मामले से पूर्व सीएम एवं वर्तमान सीएम को अवगत कराया है लेकिन स्थिति जस की तस है। कई बार धरने आंदोलन भी किए हैं। वर्ष 2004 से 14 ग्रामों की भूमि क्रय-विक्रय आदि पर रोक लगी हुई है। आदिवासी बाहुल्य क्षेत्र अत्यधिक प्रभावित एवं परेशान है। खरमोर अभयारण्य के अलावा अन्य ग्रामों की भूमि से रोक हटाया जाना चाहिए।

वन विभाग के अधिकारियों ने 11 अगस्त 2019 को मीडियाकर्मियों व ग्रामीणों को दूरबीन के माध्यम से पानपुरा के कक्ष क्रमांक 422 जो कि झाबुआ जिले की वनमंडल सीमा के ग्राम पर भूरीघाटी पर है 2-3 खरमोर बताए थे। लेकिन क्षेत्र के 14 ग्राम में से कई ऐसे गांव हैं जहां दो दशक से अधिक समय से खरमोर पक्षी न देखा गया और नहीं पाया गया।

ये गांव हाे रहे हैं प्रभावित

विधानसभा क्षेत्र सरदारपुर के ग्राम गुमानपुरा, छडावद, बिमरोड, धूलेट, पिपरनी, सेमलिया, केरिया, करनावद, सियावाद, अमोदिया, सोनगढ़, महापुरा, टीमाइची, भानगढ़ की भूमि हस्तांतरण पर रोक लगी हुई है। खरमोर अभयारण्य के लिए लगभग 348.12 हेक्टेयर भूमि अधिग्रहण की जाना है, जबकि राज्य शासन के अनुसार 17.24 वर्ग किमी की आवश्यकता का पत्र भारत सरकार को भेजा जा चुका है।

इन परेशानियाें से जूझ रहे हैं लाेग

  • आर्थिक सामाजिक व शैक्षणिक दशा में सुधार नहीं हाे पा रहा है, क्याेंकि क्षेत्र में बड़े क्षेत्र में विकास अवरुद्ध है।
  • राजगढ़ से माछलिया घाट में खराब रोड और उस पर बड़े-बड़े गड्ढे हैं, इस साल 24 हादसाें में 5 लोगों की जानें गई हैं।
  • 4 जून 1983 में खरमोर के संरक्षण में अभयारण्य बना था, इस क्षेत्र में इंदाैर-अहमदाबाद एनएच आने से निर्माण रुका।
  • स्टाम्प पर लिखा-पढ़ी कर पैसा उधार लेते हैं बाद में राशि न लाैटाने पर विवाद हाेते हैं।

ये हैं फारेस्ट विभाग की कुछ शर्तें

पेट्रोलिंग के लिए कुछ वाहन, परिसीमन क्षेत्र में तार फेंसिंग, सुरक्षा चौकी, नाके बनाने होंगे, अभयारण्य क्षेत्र में प्रेशर हॉर्न प्रतिबंधित रहेगा, संकेतक लगाने हाेंगे।

  • नेशनल हाईवे के अधिकारी ने अपना नाम नहीं छापने पर बताया कि वन विभाग की सहमति हो चुकी है, उसके बाद विभागीय कमेटी की बैठक में भी मंजूर हो चुका है, हेड क्वार्टर को भेजा प्रस्ताव प्रक्रिया में है। वहां से टेंडर हाेना है। अभी तक मामले में कुछ गतिविधि नहीं हुई है।

राेड निर्माण पर प्रतिबंध नहीं

रोड निर्माण के लिए विभाग द्वारा 2016 से ही एनओसी दी गई थी। हमारी ओर से रोड निर्माण के लिए कोई प्रतिबंध नहीं है।

-सुरेश कुमार रंचौरे, एसडीओ सरदारपुर वन विभाग

