पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Dhar
  • Lecturer Jitendra Sharma Was Sacked Because Of Guru Gelwalkarji's Congratulatory Letter, 30 Years Later He Got The Job And The Honor

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गण की तंत्र से लड़ाई:गुरु गाेलवलकरजी के बधाई पत्र के कारण व्याख्याता जितेंद्र शर्मा को किया था बर्खास्त, 30 साल बाद नाैकरी मिली और सम्मान भी

धारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आत्मसम्मान के कारण रिश्वत नहीं दी और हक के लिए लंबी लड़ाई लड़कर पाई सफलता
  • भ्रष्ट व्यवस्था के सामने हाथ नहीं फैलाए और लड़ाई जारी रखी, मिला इंसाफ

हम भारत के लोग.. संविधान की प्रस्तावना की पहली लाइन। संविधान यानी कानून का राज.. इसके बावजूद आज भी लोगों को कानून-नियमों के मुताबिक काम कराने के लिए सिस्टम से संघर्ष करना पड़ता है। फिर भी कई लोग डटे रहते हैं और सफल भी होते हैं। पढ़िए ऐसे ही संघर्ष और सफलता की कहानी...

जिले के दो शिक्षक हैं, जिन्होंने सम्मान के लिए लंबी लड़ाई लड़ी। उनका मानना था कि रिश्वत देते तो इतना समय नहीं लगता लेकिन उन्होंने आत्मसम्मान के खातिर भ्रष्ट व्यवस्था के सामने हाथ नहीं फैलाए और लड़ाई जारी रखी। व्याख्यता जितेंद्र शर्मा को 30 साल बाद इंसाफ मिला वहीं रिटायर्ड शिक्षक खामकर को 6 साल बाद।

रिश्वत नहीं दी, संघर्ष किया और पाई सफलता

2016 में शहर के बह्माकुंडी माध्यमिक विद्यालय से सेवानिवृत्त हुए प्रभाकरराव खामकर काे 17 दिसंबर 98 काे प्रमाेशन मिला था। 22 डी का लाभ नहीं मिलने से वेतनवृद्धि नहीं हुई। अधिकारियाें और एक दूसरे कार्यालय के कई चक्कर काटे। थकहार कर हाईकाेर्ट इंदाैर की शरण ली। 29 नवंबर 10 में पक्ष में फैसला आया। इसके बाद भी लाभ नहीं दिया गया। 2012 में काेर्ट की अवमानना का केस लगाया। रीपीटीशन के बाद भी डीईओ ने उसे नहीं माना और लाभ की बात काे निरस्त कर दिया। 2013 में री पीटीशन का निर्णय पक्ष में आया।

इसके बाद 2014 में वेतनवृद्धि का लाभ दिया। अधिकारी व बाबू किसी न किसी शब्द काे आधार बनाकर निरस्त कर देते थे। छह साल लड़ाई लड़नी पड़ी। सेवानिवृत्ति के बाद 2018 में सातवें वेतन आयाेजन का लाभ नहीं मिला। 2019 में जिला काेषालय, प्राचार्य, सहायक आयुक्त काे आवेदन दिया। काेई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई। सीएम हेल्प लाइन और मानव अधिकार आयाेग में गए। जनवरी 20 में भुगतान हुआ। इसी प्रकार द्वितीय क्रमाेन्नति का लाभ 2012 में मिलना था, इसके लिए भी लड़ाई लड़ी ताे 2015 में मिला। 67 साल के वरिष्ठ नागरिक खामकर का कहना है कि यदि रिश्वत दे देता ताे इतना परेशान नहीं हाेना पड़ता काम हाे जाता, लेकिन समझाैता नहीं किया।

शासन ने नाैकरी लाैटाई, सेवाकाल भी मान्य किया

धार के अनुशासित और सिद्धांताें पर जीने वाले जितेंद्र शर्मा, उस समय धारेश्वर मार्ग पर रहते थे। बात 1960 की है, जब उनकी विवाह हुआ था। इस समय वे आनंद हाईसेकंडरी स्कूल में व्याख्याता के पद पर पदस्थ थे। गुरुगाेलवलकर जी ने उनके विवाह पर उन्हें एक बधाई पत्र भेजा था। कांग्रेस शासन ने राष्ट्रीय स्वयं संघ पर प्रतिबंध लगाया था। इस बात का पता लगने पर शासन ने सीआईडी से वह पत्र हासिल करवाया। उसी आधार पर शर्मा काे नाैकरी से बर्खास्त कर दिया गया। नाैकरी पाने के लिए शर्मा ने 30 तक संघर्ष किया।

भाेपाल में एक से दूसरे कार्यालय पैदल जाते। मीलाें चलने से पैराें में छाले पड़ जाते थे। कई साल ऐसे ही गुजरे। आपातकाल में घर पर ताला लगा दिया गया। आर्थिक और मानसिक यंत्रणाएं झेलते रहे। आदिवासी विकास विभाग में उच्च श्रेणी शिक्षक के पद पर नाैकरी मिली। लेकिन खाेया आत्मसम्मान पाने की लड़ाई जारी थी।

प्रदेश में जब वर्ष 1990 में सुंदरलाल पटवा दूसरी बार मुख्यमंत्री बने ताे शर्मा के मित्र धार के ही संघ के वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारी कुशाभाऊ ठाकरे के अतिरिक्त हस्तक्षेप के कारण प्रदेश शासन ने सुनवाई की। व्याख्याता की नाैकरी फिर मिली। हालांकि आर्थिक लाभ नहीं मिला। जितने साल नाैकरी से बाहर रहे उतने साल सेवाकार्य में भी गिने गए। प्रदेश शासन ने अपने आदेश में लिखा कि यह विशेष प्रकरण है। इसका हल भविष्य में उदाहरण के ताैर पर नहीं लिया जाएगा। 2012 में 84 साल की आयु में शर्मा का निधन हाे गया। जैसा जितेंद्र शर्मा के पुत्र साहित्यकार संदीप शर्मा ने भास्कर को बताया ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser