ज्योतिष:मंगलकारी संयोग में महालक्ष्मी पूजन रहेगा समृद्धिदायक

धार2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 14 काे दाेपहर 1.23 बजे के बाद अमावस्या की तिथि प्रारंभ हाेगी, जाे 15 काे सुबह 11.03 बजे तक रहेगी

विभिन्न पंचागों में तिथियों में समय की भिन्नता के चलते इस साल 5 दिवसीय दीपोत्सव में मतएक्य नहीं है। इस संदर्भ में ज्योतिषाचार्य डाॅ. अशोक शास्त्री ने बताया कि इस वर्ष धन त्रयोदशी (तेरस), धन्वंतरि जयंती दो दिन मनाई जाएगी। साथ ही इसके कारण एक ही दिन में रूप सौंदर्य निखारने का पर्व रूप चौदस (रूप चतुर्दशी तिथि) और सुख समृद्धि की देवी महालक्ष्मी पूजन एक ही दिन होगा।

डाॅ. अशोक शास्त्री ने बताया कि 12 नवंबर को शाम 6.02 बजे से त्रयोदशी तिथि आरंभ होगी जो 13 नवंबर को दोपहर 3.46 बजे तक रहेगी। इसके बाद चतुर्दशी तिथि प्रारंभ होगी जो अगले दिन 14 नवंबर को दोपहर 01:23 बजे तक रहेगी। इसके बाद अमावस्या तिथि आरंभ हो जाएगी जो 15 नवंबर को सुबह 11.03 बजे तक रहेगी।

डाॅ. अशोक शास्त्री ने बताया कि इसी के चलते कई लोग 12 व 13 नवंबर दो दिन धन तेरस बनाएंगे। 12 नवंबर को प्रदोष व्रत, यम के लिए दीपदान होगा, जबकि कई लोग 13 नवंबर की शाम रूप चतुर्दशी पर होने वाला दीपदान करेंगे। 14 नवंबर को रूप निखारने का पर्व रूप चतुर्दशी का सूर्योदय पूर्व अभ्यंग स्नान और दोपहर बाद महालक्ष्मी पूजन होगा। अगले दिन 15 नवंबर को गोवर्धन पूजा (अन्नकूट महोत्सव) होगा। 16 नवंबर को भाई दूज मनाई जाएगी।

14 काे कई मंगलकारी संयाेग : डाॅ. अशोक शास्त्री के अनुसार 14 नवंबर को कई शुभ मंगलकारी संयोग बन रहे हैं। इस बार दीपावली पर जहां गुरु अपने स्वराशि धनु और शनि अपने स्वराशि मकर में रहेंगे जबकि शुक्र ग्रह कन्या राशि में भ्रमण करेंगे। दीपावली पर इन तीनों ग्रहों का संयोग इस वर्ष 2020 से पहले सन् 1521 में बना था। ऐसा संयोग 499 वर्ष बाद बन रहा है।

इस वर्ष दीपावली का महत्व और बढ़ जाता है क्योंकि दीपावली इस बार सर्वार्थ सिद्धि योग के साथ स्वाति नक्षत्र, सौभाग्य योग और तुला राशि का चंद्रमा रहेगा। इस मंगलकारी संयोग में महालक्ष्मी पूजन समृद्धिदायक रहेगा। डाॅ. शास्त्री के अनुसार कार्तिक अमावस्या पर जिस दिन सूर्यास्त के बाद एक घडी से अधिक तक अमावस्या तिथि रहे उस दिन दीपावली मनानी चाहिए।

धनतेरस पर ये न खरीदें

ज्याेतिषाचार्य डाॅ. शास्त्री के अनुसार धारदार वस्तुएं जैसे चाकू या कैंची, तेल, एल्युमिनियम के बर्तन या उससे बनी कोई वस्तु अपने घर पर नहीं लानी चाहिए। कोई भी नुकीली चीज, कांच का सामान या धनतेरस पर कभी भी गाड़ी राहु काल में नहीं खरीदनी चाहिए। काले रंग की वस्तुएं भी वर्जित हैं। शराब या अन्य कोई ऐसी तामसिक चीज भी नहीं खरीदनी चाहिए इनका निषेध माना जाता है। लोहे के बर्तन, छाता या जूते आदि खरीदना भी मना है।

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

