पर्यावरण पर संकट:मांडू-धामनोद में 3305 हेक्टेयर वन भूमि में दिए पट्टे पेड़ काट खेती करने से बस्तियाें में अा रहे वन्य प्राणी

मांडू3 घंटे पहले
  मांडू3 घंटे पहले
  • मांडू-धामनोद वन परिक्षेत्र में 15 से ज्यादा तेंदुए व बच्चे हैं, दाे दिन पूर्व ही कुएं में गिरे तीन वर्षीय शावक को भेजा इंदाैर

मांडू व धामनाेद वन परिक्षेत्र का जंगल अब धीरे-धीरे खत्म हाेने लगा है। शासन द्वारा वन भूमि में पट्टे देने से वहां पेड़ाें की कटाई कर खेती की जाने लगी है। इसके चलते वन्य प्राणियाें के लिए अब जंगल नहीं बचा। वे अब रहवासी बस्तियाें में आने लगे हैं। जहां से पकड़कर वन विभाग उन्हें इंदाैर भेज रहा है।

वन विभाग की गणना के अनुसार इन जंगलाें में 15 से ज्यादा नर व मादा तेंदुए व इनके बच्चे हैं। दाे दिन पूर्व ही उमरबन के समीप एक कुएं में तेंदुए का तीन वर्षीय शावक गिर गया था। जिसे रालामंडल की टीम ने रेस्क्यू कर इंदाैर भेजा। यानी अधिकारी भी यह मान रहे हैं कि अब यहां वन्य प्राणी के लिए जगह सुरक्षित नहीं है। यही हालात रहे तो पर्यावरण पर भी संकट गहरा जाएगा।

मांडू वन परिक्षेत्र के साथ यहां से लगे धामनोद वन परिक्षेत्र का कुल जंगल का परिक्षेत्र 30 हजार हेक्टेयर से ज्यादा है। दोनों वन परिक्षेत्र में 15 से ज्यादा तेंदुए विभाग की गणना में है। दोनों वन परिक्षेत्र के जंगल की स्थिति और यहां तैनात स्टाफ की संख्या भी अब सीमित रह गई है।

मांडू वन परीक्षेत्र में कुल 16 हजार हेक्टेयर का जंगल हाेकर यहीं से लगे धामनोद परिक्षेत्र का 14 हजार हेक्टेयर जंगल है। मांडू रेंज में एक रेंजर, 4 डिप्टी रेंजर के साथ 17 वनरक्षक हैं। वहीं धामनोद रेंज में एक रेंजर, 4 डिप्टी रेंजर और 19 वनरक्षक हैं।

मांडू वन परिक्षेत्र में 1794 हेक्टेयर जबकि धामनोद में 1511 हेक्टेयर में सरकार ने वन अधिकार पट्टे दिए है। जाे विभाग के रिकॉर्ड में दर्ज हैं। वनक्षेत्रों का दायरा सिमटने, जंगल की भूमि पर अतिक्रमण और वन क्षेत्र के जलाशयों में पानी की अनुपलब्धता के चलते वन्य जीवों को अपना ठिकाना महफूज नहीं दिख रहा।

दाे साल में 2 तेंदुए बाहर भेजे

क्षेत्र की रहवासी बस्ती में पहुंचने पर गत दाे साल में 2 तेंदुए बाहर भेजे गए। जिससे लोगों का जंगल से खौफ खत्म होकर अतिक्रमण कर कब्जा करने में लग गए। एक साल पहले मांडू के बामनपुरी के समीप कुएं में तेंदुआ गिरा था। विभाग से मशक्कत कर उसे मांडू छुड़वाया था।

दाे साल पहले भी मांडू के वार्ड क्र. 8 सागर गांव से भी एक तेंदुआ पकड़ कर बड़वाह भेजा था। स्थानीय लोगों ने विरोध किया था कि इसे यहीं रखा जाए। बावजूद तत्कालीन डीएफओ गौरव चौधरी ने बाहर भेजा। तीन दिन पूर्व उमरबन के समीप कुएं में गिरे तेंदुए काे भी इंदौर के रालामंडल भेजा।

जिले में हमारा प्रयास जंगल व वन्य प्राणी काे बचाने का है

यह बात सही है कि जंगल खत्म हाेने लगा है। रहवासी क्षेत्राें से तेंदुए पकड़ने पर स्थानीय ग्रामीण भी लिख कर देते हैं कि वन्य प्राणी काे कहीं और छाेड़ा आए। मैं सतत माॅनिटरिंग कर रहा हूं। पूरे धार जिले में हमारा प्रयास जंगल व वन्य प्राणी काे बचाने का है। जो हम कर रहे हैं। रही बात वन्य प्राणी के स्थानीय जंगल में छाेड़ने की तो इस बात का भी ध्यान रखा जाएगा।

-सीएस निनामा, वन संरक्षक, वन विभाग इंदौर

