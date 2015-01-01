पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इफेक्ट:मावठे की बारिश से रबी की फसलों की हाइट बढ़ेगी, फसल में आई जान, कीट का प्रकाेप बढ़ने की आशंका

धारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अंचल में दूसरे दिन भी सुबह हुई बारिश, जिले में 4 लाख 5 हजार हेक्टेयर में हुई है रबी की बाेवनी

अंचल में शुक्रवार काे दिन व रात में हुई बारिश के बाद शनिवार सुबह भी बारिश हुई। इससे रबी की फसल काे फायदा हाेगा। अब तक डेढ़ माह से अधिक की फसल हाेने के बावजूद माैसम ठंडा नहीं हुआ था।

अधिकतम तापमान 30 डिग्री सेल्सियस के करीब रहने से रबी फसलों की बढ़वार और फूटान पर असर पड़ रहा था। तापमान में उछाल बरकरार रहने से किसानों को चिंता सताने लगी थी। क्योंकि फसलों की बढ़त सामान्य से कम हो रही थी। जाे सिंचाई की जा रही थी उसकी नमी भी खेतों में दिन की गर्मी होने से सूख रही थी। अब इस बारिश ने फसलाें में जान ला दी है। इससे फसल की हाइट बढ़ने के साथ उत्पादन भी बढ़ेगा।

कृषि विभाग के अनुसार जिले में 4 लाख 5 हजार हेक्टेयर में रबी की फसल लगाई गई है। इसमें मुख्य रूप से गेहूं 2.80 लाख हेक्टेयर, चना 80 हजार हेक्टेयर, मटर 5 हजार 200 हेक्टेयर, मसूर 1 हजार हेक्टेयर सहित अन्य फसलें लगी है। रबी की फसल औसतन 4 से साढ़े चार महीने में तैयार हो जाती है। इन फसलों के लिए सर्दी ज्यादा फायदेमंद रहती है मगर तापमान बढ़ने से फसलों को नुकसान हो रहा था।

कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के वरिष्ठ वैज्ञानिक जीएस गाठिये ने बताया सर्दी के मौसम में फसलों की बढ़वार में आसानी होती है। गेहूं की फसल 40 दिन की होने पर बालिया निकल अाती है। लेकिन माैसम अनुकूल नहीं हाेने से फसल की ग्राेथ नहीं हाे रही थी। अब ग्राेथ बढ़ने के साथ बादल छाने व माैसम ठंडा हाेने से इल्ली व कीट का प्रकाेप बढ़ जाएगा।

सुबह रेनकोट और दिन में स्वेटर में नजर आए लाेग

केसूर. शुक्रवार के बाद शनिवार को भी दिनभर कभी हल्की तो कभी तेज बारिश की फुहारें गिरती रही। लोग सुबह के समय जब बारिश हो रही थी तो रेनकोट पहन कर निकले। दोपहर में बारिश कुछ समय के लिए थमी तो ठिठुरन बढ़ गई।

ऐसे में स्वेटर, मफलर पहने अनेक लोग नजर आए। इधर बिजली की लुकाछिपी का खेल भी दिनभर चलता रहा। बारिश के साथ-साथ बिजली जाने से भी परेशान आई। शादियों में लगे टेंट भी भीग गए थे। टेंट संचालकों ने बताया बारिश के चलते टेंट में लगाए अनेक सामान खराब हो गया। खासकर नीचे बिछाई गई दरिया।

फसलाें के लिए फायदेमंद

खिलेड़ी. शनिवार की सुबह भी बारिश हाेने से दिनभर सूर्य नहीं निकला। दिनभर अंधेरा छाया रहा। मावठे की यह बारिश गेहूं, चने की फसलों के लिए फायदेमंद है। खिलेड़ी के किसान गिरधारीलाल पाटीदार व फूलेड़ी के किसान राधेश्याम पाटीदार ने बताया कई किसानों के यहां ट्यूबवेलों में पानी खत्म हो गया था। उन किसानों की फसल के लिए यह बारिश अमृत समान है। क्षेत्र में गेहूं, चना, मटर, प्याज, लहसुन की बड़ी संख्या में किसानों ने बाेवनी की है। बारिश के कारण किसान व मजदूर कामकाज नहीं कर पाए।

शादियों का रंग फीका पड़ा

पड़ियाल. पड़ियाल सहित आसपास के क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार से लगातार 2 दिनों तक रिमझिम बारिश से मौसम में बदलाव आया है। किसानों की गेहूं एवं चने की फसल को भी इस मावठे की पहली बारिश से लाभ होगा। वहीं लगातार बारिश होने से शादियों का रंग फीका पड़ गया। तापमान में गिरावट से ठंड भी अधिक लगने लगी। लोगों ने भी इस बारिश में अपने-अपने घरों में रह कर गर्म कपड़े पहन कर अलाव तापते हुए नजर आए।

