पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना की आड़ में इलाज महंगा:प्राइवेट डॉक्टरों की फीस दोगुना हुई तो 30 फीसदी तक महंगी हो गई दवाइयां

धारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दूसरी बीमारियों का इलाज हुआ महंगा
  • आईएमए अध्यक्ष कह रहे, फीस बढ़ाने जैसी बात हमारे सामने नहीं आई, हकीकत आपके सामने

काेराेना का इलाज सरकारी में भले ही मुफ्त हो रहा हो लेकिन प्राइवेट अस्पताल में दूसरी बीमरियों का इलाज महंगा हो गया है। डॉक्टरों की फीस, लैब पर होने वाली जांच और दवाएं। सब महंगी। आठ माह पहले मिलने वाली दवाओं में 30 फीसदी तक की बढ़ोतरी हो गई है। मेडिकल एसाेसिएशन के अध्यक्ष सहित अन्य मान तो रहे हैं कि इलाज का खर्च बढ़ा है लेकिन इसका कारण क्या है वह कुछ नहीं कह पा रहे हैं। ये जरूर कहते हैं दवाओं के दाम आगे से ही बढ़े हैं।

कोरोनाकाल में एक तरफ जहां लोगों का रोजगार चला गया वहीं दूसरी बीमारियों में बढ़े हुए खर्च ने मुश्किल में डाल दिया है। कुछ मामलाें में कोरोना की आशंका का हवाला देकर दाम बढ़ना बता रहे हैं लेकिन असल में हर बीमारी का इलाज महंगा हो गया है।

उन्होंने बताया पीलिया, मलेरिया, टाइफाइड, डेंगू, निमाेनिया, टीबी, उल्टी-दस्त में बुखार आता है, लेकिन इलाज के पहले काेराेना की जांच करना अनिवार्य है। इससे जांच और इलाज का खर्च दोगुना से ज्यादा हो गया है।

ऐसे समझे बढ़ाेतरी का गणित

मलेरिया का इलाज कराने वाले व्यक्ति काे जांच, डाॅक्टर की फीस, पलंग चार्ज और दवाई खर्च में 500, 400, 500 और 1000 रुपए लगते थे। अब 600, 500, 700, 1500 रुपए लग रहे हैं। इसके अतिरिक्त काेराेना संबंधी जांचें भी हाे रही हैं। जिसमें ढाई से तीन हजार रुपए अलग से लग रहे हैं। काेराेना पाॅजिटिव मरीज काे भर्ती करते हैं ताे यह चार्ज डेढ़ से दाे गुना बढ़ जाता है। इसमें पीपीई किट सहित अन्य खर्च भी जुड़ता है।

इसलिए बढ़े दाम : पीलिया, मलेरिया, टाइफाइड, डेंगू, निमाेनिया, टीबी, उल्टी-दस्त में बुखार आता है। ठंड लगने लगती है। काेराेना काल में इन बीमारियाें के इलाज के पहले स्क्रीनिंग की जाती है ताकि यह पता चल सके कि बुखार काेराेना के कारण आ रहा है या सामान्य है। काेराेना की जांचें भी करनी पड़ रही है। इसलिए दाम बढ़ गए हैं।

इस तरह बढ़ी डॉक्टरों की फीस व बीमारियों का खर्च

डाॅक्टर की फीस काेराेना के पहले अब
300 से 500 रुपए 600 से 800 रुपए

बीमारी पहले अब

वायरल सीबीसी 200 300 मलेरिया 50 से 150 80 से 200 टाइफाइड 100 150 से 200 पीलिया 100 150-200 डेंगू 800 1000 से 1200 तक किडनी प्राेफाइल 500 600 से 800 लिवर प्राेफाइल 400 500 से 600 हार्ट 800 1000 से 1200 पेट की साेनाेग्राफी 500 से 600 700 से 800,

(विशेष केस में) 1000 से 2500

ब्लॅड क्रासमैच 800 से 1000 1200 यूरीन रुटीन 50 से 80 100

दवाओ के दाम 10 से 30 प्रतिशत बढ़े

दवा पहले अब
एंटी बायाेटिक 8 से 10 रु. 12 से 15 रु.
पेरासिटामाॅल 1 रु. 2 रु.
कफ सिरप 50 से 70 रु. 80 से 120 रु.
सर्दी दवा 5 से 7 रु. 10 -12 रु.
एसीडीटी की दवा 5 से 7 रु. 8 से 10 रु.
विटामीन की गाेल 20 रुपए पत्ता रु. 30 से 35 रु. का पत्ता
इम्युनिटी वर्धक दवाई 7 से 10 रु. 15 रु.
ब्लॅड प्रेशर की गाेली 25 से 30 रु. पत्ता 40 से 50 रु. में पत्ता
शुगर की गाेली 60 से 70 रु. पत्ता 90 से 120 रु.

(लैब और एक्सरे जांच के रेट 10 से 20 प्रतिशत तक बढ़े)

हमने फीस-दवाओं के दाम नहीं बढ़ाए

दवाओं के दाम आगे से ही बढ़े हुए आ रहे हैं, हमने नहीं बढ़ाए हैं। क्याें बढ़ाए हैं यह नहीं बता सकते हैं। वैसे हमने हमारी फीस भी एक साल से नहीं बढ़ाई है। न ही साेनाेग्राफी का चार्ज बढ़ाया है। मात्र ग्लब्ज, स्प्रीट और सैनिटाइजर के दाम बढ़े हैं। साेनाेग्राफी की 5 लीटर की जेली की कैन 300 की जगह 400 रुपए में आ रही है।

-डाॅ. रमेश सेहता, सचिव धार नर्सिंग हाेम ऐसाेसिएशन

डाॅक्टराें ने फीस नहीं बढ़ाई है

लाॅकडाउन के कारण दवा उत्पादन करने वाली कंपनियां भी लंबे समय तक बंद रही हाेंगी। दवाअाें की आपूर्ति नहीं हाेने से हाे सकता है कुछ हुई हाे। धार में डाॅक्टराें ने अपनी फीस नहीं बढ़ाई है। न ही एेसी काेई बात सामने आई है।

-डाॅ. संजीव जाेशी, अध्यक्ष इंडियन मेडिकल एसाेसिएशन धार

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंरैंकिंग में टॉप-7 टीमों को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलेगी, भूटान, फ्रांस और ब्राजील समेत 37 टीमों को खेलना होगा क्वालिफायर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें