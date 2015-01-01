पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अपराधियों के हौसले बुलंद:बदमाशाें का पुलिस गश्ती दल पर हमला, एसआई व जवान घायल, पिस्टल और रायफल छीन ले गए

गंधवानीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गंधवानी के पास बलवारी राेड पर मंगलवार रात में हुई घटना

मंगलवार रात सवा 9 बजे गंधवानी के पास बलवारी राेड पर शराब पी रहे 8-10 बदमाशाें ने पुलिस गश्ती दल पर हमला कर दिया। हमले में सब इंस्पेक्टर व जवान घायल हुए हैं। बदमाश पिस्टल व रायफल छीन ले गए। घायल एसआई व आरक्षक ने गंधवानी टीआई को खबर दी। घटना के बाद बाग, टांडा, कुक्षी, डही और मनावर का पुलिस बल भी गंधवानी पहुंचा। रात में बदमाशों तलाशा लेकिन सफलता नहीं मिली। एसपी आदित्य प्रताप सिंह भी गंधवानी पहुंचे और घायल एसआई और जवान से मिले।

राेड पर वाहन खड़ा देखकर पूछताछ की ताे कर दिया हमला

हमले में घायल सब इंस्पेक्टर एमटी बेग ने बताया कि वे और आरक्षक अशोक चाैहान गंधवानी से बाेरडाबरा हाेते हुए माेरीपुरा फाटा पहुंचे। यहां से बखतला से बिलदरी जा रहे थे। बलवारी गांव में तेजवंतराव की किराना दुकान के पास स्थित हनुमान मंदिर के समीप पहुंचे यहां रोड पर एक चार पहिया वाहन व तीन-चार बाइक खड़ी थी।

कुछ लाेग शराब पी रहे थे और चिल्ला रहे थे। यह देख हमने अपना वाहन रोका। आरक्षक चाैहान ने नीचे उतरकर राेड पर शराब पीने और चिल्लाने का कारण पूछा। इतने में एक बदमाश ने उसके सिर पर बीयर की बाेतल दे मारी। अन्य बदमाश रायफल छीनने लगे। मैं नीचे उतरा और तो एक बदमाश ने मेरी कमर से पिस्टल निकाल ली। बदमाशों ने पत्थर से वार करना शुरू कर दिया। एक पत्थर मेरी कनपटी पर लगा। मैं और आरक्षक घायल हो गए।

पीछा किया तो वाहन छोड़कर भाग गए बदमाश

पुलिस के वाहन चालक सतपाल कालू काे भी चाेट आई है। सतपाल ने बताया 8 से 10 बदमाश थे। हमला हाेने पर मैंने वाहन एक खेत में छुपाया। बाद में घायलों को गंधवानी अस्पताल लाया। थाने पर सूचना दी। डायल 100 ने उनका पीछा भी किया। बदमाश स्टेडियम के पास वाहन छोड़कर भाग गए, जिसे जब्त किया है। जिस दुकान के सामने बदमाश बीयर पी रहे थे। उसके दुकानदार से पूछताछ की जा रही है। बेग को जिला अस्पताल रैफर कर दिया।

पांच के खिलाफ दर्ज करवाई एफआईआर

सब इंसपेक्टर एमटी बेग ने पांच लोगों के खिलाफ नामजद एफआईआर दर्ज करवाई है। महेश, विजय, यशवंत उर्फ यश, भारत कनेल, राजेश चाैहान व अन्य तीन चार निवासी पिपल्दा के खिलाफ धारा 332, 333, 353, 307, 395 व 397 में मामला दर्ज किया है। बदमाशों को शीघ्र पकड़ लेंगे।’
-जयराज सोलंकी, टीआई गंधवानी

बदमाशों की सर्चिंग कर रहे

हमने सब इंसपेक्टर एमटी बेग के अनुसार पांच लोगों पर नामजद एफआईआर दर्ज की है। बदमाशों की सर्चिंग की जा रही है।’

-करण रावत, पुलिस अनुविभागीय अधिकारी मनावर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें