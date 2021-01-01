पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यशाला:40 से ज्यादा कलाकार मिट्टी से उकेरेंगे कलाकृति

  • फड़के जयंती कल, मिट्टी में नजर आएगी कलाकाराें की माैलिकता
  • प्रदर्शन के लिए कलाकृति रखी जाएगी

पद्मश्री फड़के साहब की जयंती बुधवार काे शहर में मनाई जाएगी। इस अवसर पर मांडू राेड खांडेराव टेकरी स्थित फड़के स्टूडियाे पर कार्यशाला आयाेजित की जाएगी। शासकीय ललित कला महाविद्यालय के विद्यार्थियाें द्वारा एक दिनी कार्यशाला रखी गई है।

पूर्व व वर्तमान में अध्ययनरत कलाकाराें द्वारा मिट्टी से कलाकृतियां बनाई जाएंगी। सुबह 10 से 3 बजे तक हाेने वाली कार्यशाला के दाैरान मिट्टी में कलाकाराें की माैलिकता देखने काे मिलेगी। कार्यशाला में लगभग 40 से अधिक कलाकार शामिल हाेंगे। कलाकाराें द्वारा बनाई जाने वाली कलाकृतियां फड़के स्टूडियाे में ही जनता के लिए प्रदर्शित की जाएंगी।

काॅलेज द्वारा लगातार तीसरे वर्ष कार्यशाला की जा रही है। काॅलेज के पूर्व विद्यार्थी प्रणय शर्मा ने बताया कि शहर में कई लाेगाें काे फड़के स्टूडियाे की जानकारी व कलाकाराें की कला से अनभिज्ञ हैं। ऐसे में जनता काे कलाकाराें की कला से परिचित कराने के लिए काॅलेज की तरफ से 2018 में यह आयाेजन शुरू किया गया था।

धार महाराज के बुलावे पर मुंबई से धार आए थे फड़के साहब

धार में फड़के स्टूडियाे की स्थापना पद्मश्री रघुनाथकृष्ण फड़के ने की थी। कला काे बढ़ावा देने के उद्देश्य से धार महाराज उदाजी राव पवार के बुलावे पर वे मुंबई से धार आए थे। सन् 1933 में फड़के साहब ने धार में आर्ट स्टूडियो स्थापित किया गया था। उनकी शिल्पकला को संगृहीत किया गया है। उन्हाेंने कई स्वतंत्रता संग्राम सेनानियों जैसे- महात्मा गांधी, जवाहरलाल नेहरु, बाल गंगाधर तिलक, राजा राममोहन राय आदि की अत्यंत ही जीवंत प्रतिमाएं बनाई थी। फड़के स्टूडियाे में विराजित बाल गंगाधर तिलक की बिना पगड़ी वाली प्रतिमा पूरे विश्व में केवल यहीं देखने काे मिलती है।

इसके अतिरिक्त राजा-महाराजाओं, रानियों, स्थानीय संतों की अत्यंत सुंदर प्रतिमाएं उकेरी थी। उनकी प्रतिमाएं धार, देवास, इंदौर, उज्जैन, मुंबई आदि स्थानों पर लगाई गई है। फड़के स्टूडियो में फड़के साहब की मूल कलाकृतियां व भारतवर्ष में विभिन्न स्थलों पर स्थापित उनकी कलाकृतियों के प्रतिरूप मौजूद हैं। फड़के साहब को कला के क्षेत्र में उनके योगदान के लिए 1961 में भारत सरकार ने पद्मश्री से सम्मानित किया था। सन् 1971 में उज्जैन के विक्रम विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा उन्हें डॉक्टरेट की उपाधि प्रदान की थी। सन् 1972 में श्रीफड़के के देहावसान के बाद आज भी उनकी कलाकृतियां फड़के स्टूडियो में जीवित है।

