पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मरम्मत:एमपीआरडीसी ने नहीं की सड़क की मरम्मत, संस्था ने भरे जानलेवा गड्ढे

नालछा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

लुन्हेरा से नालछा तक बनी पांच किमी सड़क बारिश के चलते छलनी हाे गई है। एमपीअारडीसी विभाग द्वारा मरम्मत नहीं कराने से वाहन चालक परेशान हाे रहे हैं। भास्कर ने गुरुवार के अंक में सड़क की खबर प्रकाशित की थी। इसके बाद नालछा की स्वर्ग धाम सेवा समिति ने इसे गंभीरता से लेते हुए नगरीय क्षेत्र में सड़क के जानलेवा गड्ढे भरे।

नालछा के नदी वाले माेड़ के आगे सड़क पर 4 फीट चौड़ा और दाे फीट गहरा गड्ढा वाहन चालकाें के लिए मुसीबत बना हुआ था। समिति के सदस्याें ने गुरुवार काे गड्ढे का भराव कर शाम काे सीमेंट कांक्रीट का घाेल डाला। ताकि यहां से निकलने वाले वाहन चालकाें व राहगीराें काे परेशानी नहीं आए।

इन गड्ढाें के चलते आए दिन वाहन अनियंत्रित हाेकर हादसे हाे रहे थे। वहीं हनुमान मंदिर के सामने जो बड़ी सड़क पर नालीनुमा सड़क खराब हो गई है उस पर भी यह समिति मरम्मत कराएगी। गाैरतलब है कि एमपीआरडीसी विभाग के अधीन इस सड़क की मरम्मत नहीं हाेने से ग्रामीणाें में भी गुस्सा है। एमपीआरडीसी विभाग की सहायक प्रबंधक पूनम कछावा ने डामर काेट चढ़ाने का प्रस्ताव बनाकर भेजने का दावा किया है। प्रस्ताव पर स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद ही काम शुरू हाेना है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें