पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दीपावली सामने:नायब तहसीलदार ने व्यापारियाें की बैठक ली, दिशा निर्देश दिए

धामनाेदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दीपावली को लेकर नायब तहसीलदार एवं नप प्रभारी सीएमओ विजय तलवारे ने पटाखा दुकानों के लिए जनता मिल परिसर का निरीक्षण कर जगह चयनित की। नप उपयंत्री दीपक चौरे, दरोगा मनोज मेवाती, गेंदालाल साधव, आसिफ मिर्जा के साथ पूरी स्थिति को समझ तलवारे ने दुकानों के लिए जगह फाइनल की।

बाद में नगर परिषद के पुराने हॉल में पटाखा व्यापारियों की बैठक लेकर शासन के नियम एवं दिशा निर्देश समझाए।

तलवारे ने व्यापारियाें काे बताया कि किसी भी सूरत में चायना, विदेशी या देवी-देवताओं के चित्र वाले पटाखे की बिक्री नहीं कर सकेंगे। कोरोना गाइडलाइन के अनुसार दुकानों के बीच में 5 मीटर की दूरी अनिवार्य है।

जो भी दुकानदार पटाखा दुकान लगाना चाहता है वह लाइसेंसधारी होना चाहिए। स्वयं भी दुकानों पर साफ सफाई व्यवस्था, मास्क, सैनिटाइजर रखें। नगर परिषद द्वारा सुरक्षा के लिए दमकल वाहन व बालू रेत और पार्किंग, लाइट की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित की जाएगी। निर्देशाें का पालन गंभीरता से करे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें