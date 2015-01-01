पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंतिम चरण में निर्माण कार्य:नपा ने दाे माह में 90 प्रतिशत बना दी सर्विस राेड, शेष इसी माह के अंत तक पूरी बनाएंगे

धार2 दिन पहले
आदर्श सड़क से सेंट टैरेसा तिराहा तक बन रही सर्विस राेड का काम अंतिम चरण में है। नगर पालिका ने केवल दाे माह में 90 प्रतिशत काम पूरा कर दिया है। अब सिर्फ 10 प्रतिशत काम बचा है। जाे माह के अंत तक पूरा करने की बात नपा अधिकारी कह रहे हैं। सर्विस राेड बनने से क्षेत्र की राैनक ताे बढ़ी ही है, यहां के व्यापार काे भी गति मिलेगी। आम नागरिकाें का रास्ता भी सुगम हाेगा। सड़क बनने के बाद इसका साैंदर्यीकरण भी हाेना है।

विवादाें के बीच शुरू हुआ था काम : तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ की सरकार के समय जब स्थानीय प्रशासन से मसीही चर्च के बाहर से अतिक्रमण हटाया था। तब ही प्रशासन ने सेंट टैरेसा से त्रिमूर्ति नगर तक सर्विस राेड के लिए चुना लाइन डाल दी थी।

72 लाख रुपए की लागत की सड़क का जून में भूमिपूजन हुआ था। 2 सितंबर से नपा ने काम शुरू किया था। तब विवाद भी हुआ था। नपा ने लगातार काम जारी रखा। इसलिए 2 महीने में सड़क का काम अंतिम दाैर में पहुंच गया है। नपा अधिकारी विजयकुमार शर्मा ने बताया 90 प्रतिशत काम पूरा हाे गया है जो बचा है वहां तुड़ाई में परेशानी हाे रही है। यह भी लगभग 15 दिन में पूरा हाे जाएगा।

