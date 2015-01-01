पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेल:दुष्कर्म के आराेप में निंबाेल के पूर्व सरपंच काे जेल भेजा

धार2 घंटे पहले
जिले की निसरपुर जनपद पंचायत की ग्राम पंचायत निंबाेल के पूर्व सरपंच काे दुष्कर्म के मामले में जेल भेज दिया है। पूर्व सरपंच प्रमाेद मनाेहर भिलाल निवासी निंबाेल पर गांव की एक युवती के साथ दुष्कर्म करने का आराेप है।

बताया जाता है कि युवती शाैच के लिए गई थी इसी दाैरान आराेपी ने डरा-धमका कार उससे दुष्कर्म किया। जेल भेजने से पहले उसकी मेडिकल जांच भी कराई थी। पुलिस के अनुसार आराेपी पर पूर्व से भी कई आपराधिक मामले भी दर्ज हैं।

5 नवंबर काे इसी आराेपी ने एक आरटीआई कार्यकर्ता काे अपील काेर्ट से आवेदन वापस लेने के लिए डराया-धमकाया था। मामले में भी कुक्षी थाने पर मामला दर्ज किया गया था। कुक्षी टीआई कमलसिंह गेहलाेत ने बताया कि आराेपी के खिलाफ धारा 376 और 506 के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। उसे जेल भेज दिया है।

