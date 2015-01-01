पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

डेंगू का डंक:रिकाॅर्ड में डेंगू के मरीजाें की संख्या 15 से ज्यादा नहीं, हकीकत : बगड़ी व काेद में ही करीब 150

धार/बगड़ी2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला अस्पताल के रिकाॅर्ड में 98 जांच दर्ज, वहीं नालछा व बदनावर ब्लाॅक में ही डेंगू पीड़िताें की संख्या अधिक
  • कारण : मरीजाें काे ढूंढने में नाकाम स्वास्थ्य महकमा

जिले में काेराेना के बाद अब डेंगू का दंश भी फैलता जा रहा है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के रिकाॅर्ड में अब तक 98 मरीजाें की डेंगू जांच दर्ज है दूसरी ओर नालछा ब्लाॅक के बगड़ी व बदनावर ब्लाॅक के काेद में अब तक लगभग 150 मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। ये दाेनाें ब्लाॅक डेंगू प्रभावित हैं।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग काेराेना में व्यस्त हैं और डेंगू पैर पसारता जा रहा है। विभाग काे डेंगू के मरीज नहीं मिलने का कारण यह भी सामने आया है कि जिले की टीम एक्टिव नहीं है, संसाधनाें का भी अभाव है। इसलिए मरीज निजी अस्पताल जा रहे हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के जमीनी अमले का भी नेटवर्क कमजाेर है। ऐसे में मरीज के बीमार हाेने से लेकर ठीक हाेने तक अमले काे खबर तक नहीं रहती।

यहां भी मिले थे मरीज : सादलपुर, धामनाेद, धरमपुरी, राजगढ़ में भी डेंगू के मरीज मिले हैं। 4 अक्टूबर काे राजेंद्रसिंह की माैत के बाद स्वास्थ्य अमले ने गांव के अलावा कानवन, गाजनाेद, रेशमगढ़ में जांच की थी।

काेद में अब तक दाे की माैत हाे चुकी : बदनवार ब्लाॅक का गांव काेद भी डेंगू प्रभावित है। यहां डेंगू से बुलबुल व राजेंद्रसिंह नामक युवक की डेंगू से माैत हाे चुकी है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के रिकाॅर्ड में बदनावर ब्लाॅक में 15 लाेगाें की जांच हाेना दर्ज है लेकिन हकीकत यह है कि केवल काेद में ही अक्टूबर में 15 मरीज सामने आ गए थे।

संख्या बढ़ते-बढ़ते 30 पहुंच गई थी। 10 हजार की आबादी वाले गांव में 100 के करीब मरीज हाेने का अनुमान है। गांव में प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र नहीं है। इसलिए मरीज इलाज के लिए बदनावर, धार, बड़नगर या इंदाैर जाते हैं।

बगड़ी में 3 दिन पहले शिक्षक सहित परिवार के 3 लाेेगाें काे डेंगू

बगड़ी में शिक्षक सुभाष बिलावलिया काे डेंगू ने अपनी चपेट में ले लिया। उनके भानजे पवन की बेटी पायल व भाई की पत्नी भी डेंगू पीड़ित है। जानकारी अनुसार 3 दिन से तीनाें इंदाैर के निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती हैं। सरदारपुर ब्लाॅक के 1500 की आबादी वाले इस गांव के शासकीय प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र के अधीन 50 से 70 गांव आते हैं।

संसाधनाें का अभाव हाेने से मरीज इलाज के लिए 10 किमी दूर नालछा या 18 किमी दूर धार जा रहे हैं। बीएमओ चमनदीप अराेरा तक ने यह बात स्वीकारी है। इसी गांव की गर्भवती रुचि पति धर्मेंद्र चार दिन से इंदाैर के निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती है। गांव के ही जनपद उपाध्यक्ष प्रकाश पाेतदार काे डेंगू हुआ था, इलाज के बाद वे स्वस्थ्य हैं। इनके भतीजे कपिल पिता विजय व अंजलि पिता अंतिम उपचाररत हैं।

15 अक्टूबर काे पहला डेंगू का मरीज सामने आया था। इसके बाद लगातार संख्या बढ़ती गई। फिलहाल 50 के करीब मरीज हाेने की जानकारी है। गांव के राम मंदिर की गली, नयापुरा, अंबिका धाम में सबसे ज्यादा डेंगू के मरीज हैं। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने गांव में फाॅगिंग कराई है। बताया जा रहा है कि डेढ़ महीने में पहली बार ही फाॅगिंग हुई है।

जिले के प्रमुख ब्लाॅक में की गई जांच
तहसील जांच
बदनावर 15
तीसगांव 15
नालछा 15
सरदारपुर 08
मनावर 01
(कुल 54 जांच, शेष जांच जिले के बाकी ब्लाॅक में की गई है)

मलेरिया अधिकारी ने रिपाेर्ट नहीं दी

मलेरिया अधिकारी ने इस बारे में कुछ खास जानकारी नहीं दी है कि जिले का काैन सा क्षेत्र डेंगू प्रभावित है। एलआईजा टेस्ट हाे रहे हैं। मुझे इस संबंध में मेडिकल ऑफिसर ने रिपाेर्टिंग नहीं की है। ये सही है कि बदनावर व नालछा ब्लाॅक में मरीज ज्यादा हैं। मेरे पास फाेटाे भी आए थे। मैं फिर भी इस बारे में मलेरिया अधिकारी से बात करती हूं।

-अनुसुईया गवली, सिविल सर्जन, धार

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें