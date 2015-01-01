पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर रिकाॅल:नेशनल हाईवे पर स्टेट हाईवे का ओवर ब्रिज, अंडर पास नहीं होने से 5 गांव के 6 हजार लाेग प्रभावित

धार38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इंदाैर-अहमदाबाद हाईवे पर बना ओवर ब्रिज, उससे आगे इंदाैर की ओर है सुनारखेड़ी फाटा। फोटो | भेरूलाल पाटीदार
  • इंदाैर-अहमदाबाद एनएच पर बना दिया नागदा-गुजरी स्टेट हाईवे अाेवर ब्रिज, ग्रामीणाें काे लगाना पड़ रहा 3 किमी का फेरा

धार से हाेकर निकल रहे इंदाैर-अहमदाबाद नेशनल हाईवे पर ओवर ब्रिज बने करीब छह साल से अधिक का समय हाे गया है। इन 6 सालाें में हाईवे के उस पार के पांच गांवाें के करीब 6 हजार लाेगाें काे परेशानियाें का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। क्याेंकि धार आने के लिए अलग से काेई रास्ता नहीं है। तीन किमी का फेरा लेकर ब्रिज पर आओ फिर उसी रास्ते से गांव जाओ।

ग्रामीणाें ने सुविधा के लिए सुनारखेड़ी फाटे पर कट बना लिए, लेकिन कई बार यहां हादसे भी चुके हैं। गौरतलब है कि नेशनल हाईवे पर स्टेट हाईवे ने बाद में ओवर ब्रिज बना सकता, लेकिन अंडर पास की काेई गुंजाइश नहीं हाेने से यह अब परेशानी बन गया है।

इन गांवाें से प्रतिदिन ग्रामीण आते हैं दूध-सब्जी लेकर

सुनारखेड़ी, नवासा, ताजपुर, इकलारा, तिवडी, रामपुर, लाेहारी, बड़ाेदिया, गाेला-बाराेदा, खिलेड़ी, जुआवदा, संगेसरा, गाेविंदपुरा, माचकदा, सादलपुर, केसू, बिजूर तक के लाेग प्रतिदिन दूध-सब्जी लेकर धार आते हैं। सीजन में साेयाबीन, गेहूं और चने की उपज लेकर ट्रैक्टर से किसान पहुंचते हैं। इसके अलावा त्याेहारी और राजमर्रा की खरीदारी, शिक्षा, चिकित्सा जैसी जरूरताें के लिए भी प्रतिदिन ग्रामीणाें काे धार आना हाेता है।

ये पांच गांव जहां के ग्रामीण हाे रहे परेशान

लाखनसिंह राठाैर नवासा, सुनारखेड़ी बाबूलाल पांचाल, ताजपुर नंदकिशाेर टेलर, दुलेसिंह का कहना है कि सुनारखेड़ी, नवासा, ताजपुर, इकलारा, तिवड़ी आदि गांवाें से लाेगाें काे दिन रात धार आना-जाना लगा रहता है। पांच से छह हजार लाेग प्रभावित हाे रहे हैं। लाखनसिंह राठाैर का कहना है यहां रात के समय में बहुत तेज गति से वाहन निकलते हैं, ऐसे में अधिकांश हादसे रात में ही हाेते हैं। अभी तक रात में बहुत तेजी से निकलते हैं। नेशनल हाईवे पर भारी वाहनाें का दबाव अधिक है। प्रति दस सेकंड में एक वाहन गुजरता है। 24 घंटे यातायात चालू रहता है। पूर्व में भी धार कलेक्टर, नेशनल हाईवे और सांसद काे भी अवगत कराया, लेकिन इसका काेई हल नहीं निकला। यहां अभी तक 12 लाेग हादसाें में जान गंवा चुके हैं।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू-स्पीड ब्रेकर बनाकर, संकेतक लगाए, लाइट भी लगाएं

धार शहर के इंजीनियर यश देवड़ा का कहना है कि जाे ओवरब्रिज बन गया है उसका ताे कुछ नहीं किया जा सकता है, लेकिन अब विकल्प के ताैर पर यह कर सकते हैं कि सुनारखेड़ी फाटे पर एक चाैराहा विकसित कर यहां से हाईवे के दाेनाें ओर 200 मीटर पहले स्पीड ब्रेकर या रंबल स्ट्रीप बना दें, रेडियम वाले संकेतक भी पहले ही लगा दें उस पर आगे गतिराेध है उल्लेख हाे, साथ ही चाैराहे पर लाइटिंग कर दी जाए ताकि जाे लाेग उसे क्रॉस कर रहे हैं उन्हें परेशानी नहीं आएगी। इससे बहुत हद तक हादसे भी रुक सकते हैं और ग्रामीणाें की राह भी आसान हाे सकती है।

शीघ्र पत्र लिखूंगी

नेशनल हाईवे के प्राेजेक्ट डायरेक्टर काे मैं शीघ्र ही पत्र लिखूंगी। यदि ग्रामीणाें की समस्या का हल हाेता है इससे अधिक खुशी की काेई बात नहीं हाे सकती। मैं उस स्थान की पूरी जानकारी ले रही हूं। नीना वर्मा, विधायक धार

