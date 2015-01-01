पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

आयोजन:पैरालीगल वाॅलेंटियराें ने 11 हजार जरूरतमंदों की सहायता की

धार2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विधिक साक्षरता शिविर एवं मध्यस्थता जागरूकता कार्यक्रम

साेमवार काे विधिक सेवा दिवस पर जिला न्यायाधीश बीके द्विवेदी के मार्गदर्शन में जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण कार्यालय के सभागृह में विधिक साक्षरता शिविर एवं मध्यस्थता जागरूकता कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश राजाराम बड़ोदिया, जिला विधिक सहायता अधिकारी मुकेश कौशल व पैरालीगल वाॅलेंटियर्स माैजूद थे। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ बड़ोदिया ने मां सरस्वती के चित्र पर माल्यार्पण व दीप जलाकर किया।

बड़ोदिया ने कहा भारतीय संविधान में कल्याणकारी राज्य की अवधारणा की गई है। जिसमें राज्य के प्रत्येक व्यक्ति को समानता, स्वतंत्रता, शिक्षा एवं न्याय प्राप्त करने का अधिकार है। इसलिए समाज के अंतिम व्यक्ति को न्याय प्रदान करने में सहायता पहुंचाने के उद्देश्य से ही राष्ट्रीय विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण का गठन किया गया है।

विधिक सेवा प्राधिरकण अधिनियम 1987 जो 9 नंवबर 1995 को लागू किया। इसी उपलक्ष्य में विधिक सेवा दिवस घोषित किया गया व देश में संचालित जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण द्वारा इस दिवस पर विशेष कार्यक्रम, अभियान चलाए जाते हैं। इसी कड़ी में यहां कार्यक्रम किया। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण की शाखाओं के रूप में पैरालीगल वाॅलेंटियर्स सक्रिय रूप से कार्यरत हैं।

इनके द्वारा विगत वर्ष/कार्यकाल में लगभग 11,000 जरूरतमंदों तक सहायता/सलाह पहुंचाई है। इसके लिए समस्त पीएलव्ही का अभिवादन है। पीएलव्ही योगेश मालवीय ने कहा साक्षरता शिविरों के माध्यम से ग्रामीणाें को उनके अधिकारों के प्रति जागरूक एवं सजग किया जाता है। उनकी समस्याओं के अनुरूप आवेदन तैयार कर संबंधित विभागों में जमा किए जाते है।

पीएलव्ही शिवसिंह तोमर ने वृद्धावस्था पेंशन योजना, विधवा पेंशन योजना, पथविक्रेता पंजीयन के तरीके आदि के बारे में बताया। पीएलव्ही लेखा शर्मा ने मध्यस्थता योजना, पारिवारिक विवाद समाधान योजना की जानकारी दी। पीएलव्ही रितीका परमार ने लोक अदालत योजना, मनरेगा योजना आदि की जानकारी दी। संचालन पीएलव्ही सलोनी राठौर ने किया। अाभार पीएलव्ही मीना अग्रवाल ने माना।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें