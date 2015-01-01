पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:रामचरित मानस साधु-संसारी सभी के लिए कल्पवृक्ष

मांडू2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मांडू के नीलकंठ महादेव मंदिर में चल रहा नौ दिवसीय रामचरित मानस एक कुंडीय यज्ञ

मांडू के नीलकंठ महादेव मंदिर पर नव दिवसीय रामचरित मानस एक कुंडीय यज्ञ चल रहा है। रविवार काे संत व आचार्य पंडिताें की उपस्थिति में पूजा, अर्चना के साथ शुरुआत की गई। पीठाधीश्वर डॉ. नरसिंहदासजी, महंत मोहनदास त्यागी और यज्ञाचार्य पं. शैलू शर्मा ने महाआरती की। पं. शर्मा ने कहा जिस घर में रामचरितमानस की शाम के समय देशी घी का दीपक जलाकर आरती प्रतिदिन होती है उस घर में श्रीराम जी की कृपा सदैव रहती है और घर में शांति का वातावरण रहता है।

पीठाधीश्वर ने कहा शनिवार या मंगलवार को सुंदरकांड का पाठ करना इच्छित फल की प्राप्ति दिलाता है। हनुमानजी को फूल-माला, तिलक, चंदन लगाकर बेसन के लड्डू का भोग अर्पित करें। यदि हनुमान मंदिर में पाठ कर रहे हैं तो चमेली के तेल में सिंदूर मिलाकर हनुमानजी की प्रतिमा पर चढ़ाएं। इसके बाद प्रतिमा के सामने दीपक जलाएं।

यह दीपक सरसों के तेल या घी का भी हो सकता है। भक्त हनुमान का मानसिक आह्वान कर भगवान गणेश, महादेव, राम लक्ष्मण सीता, गुरु और पितरों का भी आह्वान करें। इसके बाद सुंदरकांड का पाठ शुरू करें। पाठ संपन्न होने के बाद आरती कर चढ़ाया हुआ प्रसाद छोटे बच्चों को बांट दें। इसके बाद आपका इच्छित कार्य जरूर पूर्ण होगा।

इच्छित फल प्रदान करता है सुंदरकांड का पाठ

सुंदरकांड का पाठ कोर्ट कचहरी, पारलौकिक बाधा, शत्रु बाधा, पदोन्नति आदि कार्यों में इच्छित फल प्रदान करता है। यज्ञ में बैठे मुख्य यजमान पवन संगीता यादव, कमल बिंदु मोदी, महेंद्र रीना निगवाल, रितेश उपाध्याय, मदन मेड़ा, भारत यादव, रायसिंग बाबा अादि अाहुति दे रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें