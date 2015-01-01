पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भोज उत्सव समिति की बैठक:रंगोली प्रतियोगिता एवं दीपावली मिलन समारोह 14 काे हाेगा

धारएक घंटा पहले
महाराजा भोज उत्सव समिति और हिंदू जागरण मंच द्वारा मोतीबाग चौक में दीपावली मिलन समारोह और रंगोली प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन 14 नवंबर काे किया जाएगा। आयोजन के लिए भोज उत्सव समिति की बैठक ज्योति मंदिर में हुई।

इसमें सर्वसहमति से समारोह की व्यवस्था के लिए समित संरक्षक कृष्णा नागर, अध्यक्ष राजेश शुक्ला की सहमति से संयोजक पप्पू डामोर, विक्रम लववंशी तथा सहसंयोजक दिनेश पटेल को बनाया। भारत माता पूजन और आरती कार्यक्रम के लिए नीलेश परमार, सुधीर वाजपेयी, बंटी राठौड़ को संयोजक एवं सतीश सोनी एवं सुमित चौधरी को बनाया।

पांडाल व्यवस्था का दायित्व प्रकाश कसेरा और श्रीश दुबे को दिया। पूजन आरती की व्यवस्था ज्योति मंदिर के पं. पाठक और ओम प्रजापत को दी। कोविड 19 के नियमों का पालन आमजन से कराने का दायित्व शुभम पटेल और शुभम राठौड़ को दिया।

संपूर्ण व्यवस्था के लिए कृष्णा नागर एवं जगदीश राठौड़ का मार्गदर्शन रहेगा। बैठक में गोपाल शर्मा, राजेश शुक्ला, हेमंत दौराया, जगदीश राठौड़, बलवीरसिंह अरोरा, दिनेश पटेल, बंटी राठौड़, सुमित चौधरी आदि माैजूद थे।

समाजजन के लिए रंगोली का अवलोकन एवं दीपावली मिलन का समय रात 7 बजे से तय किया है। समिति ने मास्क लगाकर आने व शारीरिक दूरी का पालन करने का आग्रह किया है। रंगोली प्रतियोगिता में भाग लेने के इच्छुक प्रतिभागी राजेश शुक्ला, सुमित चौधरी तथा ज्योति मंदिर पर पं. पाठक को अपने नाम 13 नवंबर तक लिखवा सकते हैं।

