प्रशिक्षण:1 घंटा पहले मतगणना स्थल पहुंचें, साथ में जरूरी पहचान पत्र ही रखें

धार3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

बदनावर विधानसभा उपचुनाव के तहत मतगणना के लिए चिन्हित गणना पर्यवेक्षकाें व गणना सहायकाें काे गुरुवार काे प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। जिला पंचायत सभा कक्षा में आयाेजित शिविर में मास्टर ट्रेनर डाॅ. बीडी श्रीवास्तव व प्राेफेसर आनंद रणदिवे ने प्रशिक्षण दिया।

इस दाैरान उन्हाेंने कहा मतगणना निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया का महत्वपूर्ण कार्य है। इसके निर्विघ्न रूप से संपन्न कराने के लिए आयाेग के निर्देशाें का पालन करें। ताकि मतगणना दाेष रहित हाे और चुनाव परिणाम के बारे में अभ्यार्थी व अभिकर्ता के मन में काेई संदेह नहीं हाे।

मास्टर ट्रेनराें ने गणना पर्यवेक्षकाें व सहायकों से कहा कि मतगणना वाले दिन गणना शुरू हाेने से एक घंटे पहले गणना स्थल पाॅलेटेक्निक काॅलेज धार पहुंच जाएं। साथ में जरूरी आदेश, पहचान पत्र के अलावा अन्य काेई वस्तु नहीं हाे ना चाहिए। प्रवेश से पहले चैकिंग हाेगी। इसलिए परिचय पत्र धारण करके रखें। मतगणना स्थल में प्रवेश के बाद रेंडमाइजेशन द्वारा आपकाे किस टेबल पर बैठना है इसकी जानकारी मिलेगी। नियत टेबल पर अपनी टीम के सदस्याें के साथ बैठना हाेगा।

