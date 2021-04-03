पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समर्थन मूल्य:साॅफ्टवेयर से खाता-खसरा नकल लिंक का ऑप्शन हटाया तो 23153 का हुआ पंजीयन

धार2 घंटे पहले
  • 2021-22 में गेहूं उपार्जन के लिए किसान 20 फरवरी तक करवा सकेंगे पंजीयन

रबी विपणन वर्ष 2021-22 के लिए समर्थन मूल्य पर गेहूं बेचने के लिए जिले के 109 केंद्राें पर पंजीयन का काम चल रहा है। 25 जनवरी से शुरू हुआ पंजीयन का काम 20 फरवरी तक चलेगा। इस बार शासन ने पाेर्टल पर किसानाें का खाता-खसरा भी लिंक किया था। इससे उसी रकबे के अनुसार पंजीयन हाेना था। हालांकि इसमें साॅफ्टवेयर के बार-बार बंद हाेने व किसानाें का आधार खाता-खसरा से लिंक नहीं हाेने से पंजीयन के लिए परेशान हाेना पड़ रहा था। इसको लेकर भास्कर ने 29 जनवरी के अंक में खबर प्रकाशित की थी। समस्या काे लेकर अफसराें ने वरिष्ठ कार्यालय काे अवगत कराया था। इसके बाद से पाेर्टल से इसका ऑप्शन हटा दिया। इससे अब आसानी से पंजीयन हाे रहा है।
कलसाड़ा बुजुर्ग के किसान मुकेश मुकाती ने बताया साॅफ्टवेयर में अपडेशन हाेने के बाद से पंजीयन कराने में किसानाें काे समस्या नहीं आ रही है। यह स्थिति पूरे जिले में बन रही थी। अधिकारियाें काे अवगत कराने के बाद अब सुधार हाे पाया है। जिला खाद्य अधिकारी एसएम मिश्रा ने बताया साॅफ्टवेयर में बदलाव हाेने से अब प्रत्येक किसान का पंजीयन किया जा रहा है। जिले में गेहूं के लिए 23153 किसानाें ने पंजीयन कराया हैं। जबकि चने के लिए 1625 और मसूर के लिए 44 किसानाें ने पंजीयन कराया है। पंजीयन का काम 109 केंद्राें पर लगातार चल रहा है। इस बार शत प्रतिशत किसानाें का पंजीयन किया जाएगा। किसान समय सीमा में केंद्राें पर जाकर पंजीयन कराएं। गत वर्ष 84 केंद्राें पर कुल 40 हजार 175 किसानाें ने पंजीयन कराते हुए शासन काे गेहूं बेचा था।
2.80 लाख हेक्टेयर से अधिक में लगा है गेहूं
इस बार जिले में 4 लाख 5 हजार हेक्टेयर में रबी की फसल लगी है। इसमें मुख्य रूप से गेहूं 2.80 लाख हेक्टेयर से अधिक में लगा है। इस समय गेहूं की फसल पक कर तैयार हाे चुकी है। आगामी 15 दिन में फसल कट कर मंडी पहुंच जाएगी।
तापमान बढ़ने से समय से पूर्व सूखने लगी फसलें
मौसम विभाग के अनुसार आसमान में बादल आने से भी रात के तापमान में वृद्धि हुई है। गुरुवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 29.7 डिग्री जबकि रात का तापमान 16.1 डिग्री रहा। इसके पूर्व बुधवार काे अधिकतम तापमान 31.6 डिग्री अाैर न्यूनतम 14.1 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था। अचानक तीखी धूप निकलने और तापमान में उछाल आने से फसलें समय से पूर्व सूखने लगी है।

