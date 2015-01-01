पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:काेराेना गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन करने वाले 14 लाेगाें से वसूला 1400 रुपए का दंड, ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने 22 वाहनों के चालान बनाए

धार2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर बाेले- आज क्राइसेस मैनेजमेंट की बैठक, नाइट कर्फ्यू लगाने जैसे पाइंट आए
  • विधायक ने कहा- धार छाेटा शहर प्रशासन पर दबाव आएगा, लाेग खुद को जागरूक करें

काेराेना की तीसरी लहर में मरीजाें की संख्या फिर बढ़ने लगी है। एक सप्ताह में 146 मरीज संक्रमित हाेने के साथ ही जिले में 188 एक्टिव केस हैं। अब तक 3 हजार 58 लाेग काेराेना पीड़ित हाे चुके हैं। इसके बाद भी लाेग मास्क नहीं पहन रहे, साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का उल्लंघन कर रहे और सार्वजनिक स्थानाें पर थूक रहे हैं।

शुक्रवार काे ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने काेराेना गाइडलाइन व ट्रैफिक का उल्लंघन करने वालाें पर दंडात्मक कार्रवाई की। सख्ती के लिए जिला प्रशासन काे उज्जैन की तरह बिना मास्क वालाें काे 10 घंटे की अस्थाई जेल भेजने की कार्रवाई करना चाहिए। उज्जैन में पहले ही दिन 301 लाेगाें पर दंडात्मक कार्रवाई हुई। इस विचार पर विधायक नीना वर्मा का मत स्पष्ट नहीं है। कलेक्टर आलाेक कुमार सिंह शनिवार काे हाेने वाली क्राइसेस मैनेजमेंट की बैठक में निर्णय लेने की बात कह रहे हैं।

कार्रवाई के लिए राेका ताे फाेन पर बात कराने लग गए : ट्रैफिक पुलिस ने यातायात नियम ताेड़ने वालाें के साथ काेराेना गाइडलाइन का उल्लंघन करने वालाें पर त्रिमूर्ति चौराहे पर कार्रवाई की। कुक्षी का एक व्यक्ति बिना मास्क के था। उसे राेका ताे रुपए नहीं हाेने की बात कहकर मिन्नतें करने लगा। यहीं से बिना मास्क के गुजर रहे एक अन्य युवक काे पुलिस ने राेका ताे फाेन आगे बढ़ाने लग गया।

पुलिस ने किसी की नहीं सुनते हुए कार्रवाई की। पुलिस काे देख बिना मास्क वाले लाेग इधर-उधर से गुजरते दिखे। महिलाएं तक बिना मास्क के घूमती नजर आई। ट्रैफिक सूबेदार राेहित निकम ने बताया कि माेटर व्हीकल एक्ट के तहत 22 चालान बनाए गए। 8 हजार 250 रु. अर्थदंड वसूला। बिना मास्क, सार्वजनिक स्थान पर थूकने व साेशल डिस्टेंस का उल्लंघन करने वाले 14 लाेगाें पर कार्रवाई कर 1400 रु. का राजस्व वसूला गया।

विधायक बाेली- अस्थाई जेल की कार्रवाई से परेशानी हाेगी, निर्देशों का पालन करेंगे

बिना मास्क वालाें पर अस्थाई जेल की कार्रवाई के विचार पर विधायक नीना वर्मा का कहना है कि सरकार अपने स्तर पर पूरा प्रयास कर रही है। चूंकि धार छाेटा शहर है। मुझे नहीं लगता कि इस व्यवस्था का यहां पालन हाे सकेगा। हम भी चाहते कि जनता सुरक्षित रहे। जनता काे जागरूक बनना चाहिए। गृह विभाग से काेराेना काे लेकर गाइडलाइन आई है, मैं पारिवारिक गमी में शामिल हाेने दिल्ली आ गई हूं।

इसलिए मुझे जानकारी नहीं है। नई गाइडलाइन के तहत जो निर्देश दिए हैं उसके अनुसार कलेक्टर साहब से कहकर फाॅलाे कराएंगे। वहीं कलेक्टर सिंह ने कहा शनिवार काे क्राइसेस मैनेजमेंट की बैठक है। नाइट कर्फ्यू, शादियाें काे लेकर कुछ पाइंट आए हैं। बैठक में कुछ निर्णय हाे सकेगा।

