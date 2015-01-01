पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कब्जे की कार्रवाई:गंधवानी के बरखेड़ा बांध की जमीन पर आज कब्जा लेने के लिए एसडीएम ने मांगा 500 का पुलिस बल

धार4 घंटे पहले
  • नबआं ने कहा- विस्थापितों को दमन नहीं पुनर्वास दें, असंवैधानिक कार्रवाई का करेंगे कड़ा विराेध

जिले के गंधवानी के पास बन रहे बरखेड़ा बांध की जमीन पर कब्जे के लिए मनावर एसडीएम ने कलेक्टर से 500 का पुलिस बल मांगा है। 18 नवंबर काे यहां जमीन पर कब्जे की कार्रवाई की जाना है। दूसरी ओर प्रभावित हाेने वाले ग्रामीणाें का भू-अर्जन एवं पुनर्वास की मांग की है।

नर्मदा बचाओ आंदाेलन भी ग्रामीणाें के पक्ष में आ गया है। नबआं ने कहा विस्थापितों को दमन नहीं पुनर्वास दें, असंवैधानिक कार्रवाई का कड़ा विराेध किया जाएगा।

यह है मामला : बरखेड़ा बांध से जिला धार में प्रभावित ग्राम खोजाकुआं, रेह्डदा, टोल, मुजाल्दा, कदवाल की जमीनों का भू-अर्जन, भू अर्जन कानून 2013 के तहत हाेना है। इस कानून की धारा 38 के अनुसार भू-अर्जन के अवार्ड होने के 3 माह के अंदर जमीन का मुआवजा और 6 माह के अंदर पुनर्वास के लाभ दिया जाना अनिवार्य है।

उसके बाद ही किसी जमीन का कब्जा लिया जा सकता है। ग्रामीणाें का कहना है अगस्त, 2018 में भू-अर्जन अवार्ड पारित होने के 2 साल बाद भी अभी तक एक भी प्रभावित को पुनर्वास का कोई भी लाभ नहीं दिया गया है।

पुनर्वास सुविधा नहीं दी, जमीन का कब्जा नहीं लेने देंगे

नबआं के आलोक अग्रवाल का कहना है सिंचाई परियोजना से 5 आदिवासी गांव प्रभावित हो रहे हैं। अनुसूचित क्षेत्र में बन रही इस योजना से प्रभावित होने वाले परिवारों का भू-अर्जन कानून 2013 के अनुसार भू-अर्जन एवं पुनर्वास होना है।

इसी आधार पर पर्यावरण मंत्रालय एवं अन्य संस्थाओं से परियोजना को स्वीकृति मिली है। तीन वर्ष से बरखेड़ा बांध प्रभावित अपने कानूनी व संवैधानिक भू-अर्जन व पुनर्वास के अधिकारों की मांग कर रहे लेकिन अभी तक किसी भी प्रभावित को पुनर्वास की कोई भी सुविधा नहीं दी गई है।

फिर भी शासन द्वारा भारी पुलिस बल द्वारा 18 नवंबर को बरखेड़ा बांध प्रभावितों की जमीनों का कब्जा लिया जाना तय किया गया है। यह पूर्णतः गैरकानूनी और असंवैधानिक है। बरखेड़ा बांध प्रभावित मांग करते हैं कि इसे रोका जाए अन्यथा इस गैरकानूनी और असंवैधानिक कार्रवाई का कड़ा विरोध किया जाएगा। पुनर्वास के सभी अधिकार मिलने के पहले जमीन का कोई कब्जा नहीं लेने दिया जाएगा।

कब्जा लेने की तैयारी

नबआं का कहना है भू अर्जन अधिकारी (अनुविभागीय अधिकारी, मनावर) ने 9 नवंबर को कलेक्टर धार को पत्र लिखकर 500 पुलिस बल व 100 महिला पुलिस की मांग की है। ताकि 18 नवंबर को इन जमीनों का कब्जा लिया जा सके। हम इसका विराेध करेंगे।

मुआवजा शासन दे चुका है

बरखेड़ा में जाे जमीन अधिग्रहण की गई है उसका मुआवजा शासन उन लाेगाें दे चुका है। अब यह जमीन शासकीय है। इस पर कब्जा कर खेती की जा रही है। वहां बांध बनने से किसानाें की आय दाे गुना हाेगी, उनकाे फायदा मिलेगा। माैके पर विराेध किया जा रहा है जाे कि गलत है।

-दिव्या पटेल, एसडीएम मनावर

