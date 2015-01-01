पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:मंगल गीत गाए, स्नात्रपूजन व भक्तामर स्ताेत्र का पाठ कर गुरु स्मरण भी किया

धारएक घंटा पहले
  • धार में जैन समाज ने मनाया जयंतसेन सूरीश्वरजी का 85वां गुरु जन्मोत्सव

शनिवार को जैन समाज की आस्था के प्रतिक राष्ट्र-लोकसंत आचार्य देवेश श्रीमद् विजय जयंतसेन सूरीश्वरजी महाराज के 85वें जन्मोत्सव मनाया गया। अभा राजेन्द्र जैन नवयुवक परिषद परिवार ने जन्मोत्सव पर कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया। सुबह 6.30 बजे मंगल गीत गाए गए। इसके बाद श्री शंखेश्वर पार्श्वनाथ मंदिर में सामूहिक स्नात्र पूजन, सामूहिक भक्तामर स्तोत्र एवं‌ गुरु गुण स्मरण पाठ और पूज्य साध्वीजी अमित प्रगणिया श्रीजी की मंगल निश्रा में गुरु गुणानुवाद सभा का आयोजन हुआ।

गुणावनुवद की शुरुआत श्रीजी के मंगलाचरण से हुई। उसके बाद अरिहंत ग्रुप की बहनों द्वारा स्वागत गीत गया। इसके पश्चात संघ के वरिष्ठ सुरेशचंद्र भंडारी, महेंद्र अंबाेर, राजेंद्र छजलानी, मनोज श्रीमाल, शरद धोका, मोहित तांतेड आदि द्वारा द्वीप प्रज्वलन एवं माल्यार्पण किया गया। मोहित तांतेड ने बताया कि पूज्य साध्वीजी श्री द्वारा गुरु का जीवन में क्या महत्व‌ है, इस विषय में पर सुंदर प्रवचन दिए। गुरुदेव के जीवन पर सुरेशचंद्र भंडारी एवं मोहित तांतेड ने प्रकाश डाला।

शाम की अारती का लाभ महिला परिषद ने लिया

समाज के पीयूष जैन ने बताया कि गुरुपद पूजन का लाभ झमकलाल मनोहरलाल तांतेड परिवार ने लिया। तथा सायं की आरती का लाभ महिला परिषद शाखा धार ने लिया। कार्यक्रम में झमकलाल तांतेड, वीरेंद्र लुणिया, तेजकुमार मेहता, अशोक मेहता, विपिन लुणिया, अमित डूंगरवाल आदि उपस्थित थे। संचालन तरुण परिषद के राष्ट्रीय उपाध्यक्ष आदित्य धोका ने किया। दोपहर में अंत्योदय में भोजन वितरण व वृद्धाश्रम में मिठाई वितरण किया गया। रात्रि में महिला परिषद द्वारा चौविशी गान एवं महा आरती की गई।

