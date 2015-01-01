पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:1990 में एक बीघा से मछली पालन शुरू किया था, अब 60 बीघा में बीज उत्पादन कर 4 प्रदेशाें में कर रहे सप्लाय, 50 लोगों काे राेजगार भी दिया

सुंद्रैलएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • धार जिले के सुंद्रैल के दाे भाई ने मछली उत्पादन के क्षेत्र में प्रदेश सरकार से तीन बार और अब दिल्ली में देश की नंबर वन हैचरी का अवॉर्ड प्राप्त किया

गांव के रमेशचंद्र वर्मा और कैलाशचंद्र वर्मा मछली पालन के क्षेत्र में कई उपलब्धि हासिल कर चुके हैं। इस साल 120 करोड़ मछली का बीज तैयार कर चार प्रदेशाें में सप्लाय करने पर विश्व मत्स्य दिवस पर भारत की नंबर वन हैचरी होने का अवॉर्ड प्राप्त किया। इसके पूर्व प्रदेश सरकार ने भी तीन बार सम्मानित किया।

शनिवार काे भारत सरकार के मछली पालन, पशु पालन और डेयरी पालन मंत्री प्रताप चंद्र सारंगी ने नई दिल्ली में यह अवॉर्ड दिया। उप्र के मछली, पशु पालन और डेयरी कैबिनेट मंत्री लक्ष्मीनारायण चाैधरी, भारत सरकार के कैबिनेट सचिव राजीव रंजन, एनएफडीबी सीईओ हैदराबाद स्वर्णा, प्रदेश के फिशरीज डायरेक्टर भरत सिंह एवं धार जिले के एडीएफ टीएस चौहान की माैजूदगी में कैलाश वर्मा को प्रमाण पत्र, स्मृति चिह्न एवं एक लाख रु. की नकद राशि दी।

वर्ष 2020 में 120 कराेड़ मछली के बीज का उत्पादन किया : वर्मा परिवार 1990 के पहले गरीबी में जीवन व्यतीत करते थे। रमेशचंद्र वर्मा ने 1990 में एक बीघा जमीन से मछली के बीज पैदा करने का काम शुरू किया। शुरुआत में कलकत्ता से ट्रेन से मछली के बीज मंगवाते थे। काम बढ़ता गया और एक बीघा से हैचरी चालू करने वाले वर्मा भाइयों द्वारा अब 60 बीघा में बीज उत्पादन का कार्य किया जा रहा।

जहां 12 चायनीज एंकिवेशन पुल, 2 हैचरी, 110 पक्के रियरिंग पुल का निर्माण कर मछली पालन किया जा रहा। शुरुआात में इनके पास 6 बीघा जमीन थी वर्तमान में 170 बीघा जमीन है। मछली पालन में पानी अधिक मात्रा में लगता है इसलिए खलघाट स्थित नर्मदा से 140 एमएम व 180 एमएम की 18500 फीट तक पाइप लाइन डालकर पानी लेकर आए। इस कार्य में ऑक्सीजन की जरूरत पड़ती है। एक वर्ष में 200 से 300 सिलेंडर लगते हैं। जो इंदाैर से बुलवाते हैं।

कुछ सालों से मप्र मत्स्य महासंघ को भी मछली के बीज सप्लाय कर रहे हैं। 2020 में 120 कराेड़ मछली के बीज का उत्पादन किया। महाराष्ट्र, गुजरात, राजस्थान व मप्र के व्यापारी बीज लेने आते हैं। 50 ग्रामीणाें काे भी राेजगार दिया जा रहा हैं। वर्मा बंधु को प्रदेश सरकार द्वारा 3 बार विश्व मत्स्य दिवस पर सम्मानित किया जा चुका है। 2013 में सीएम शिवराजसिंह चाैहान ने जिले में सर्वोत्तम कृषक पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया।

