डेढ़ साल में कोर्ट का फैसला:बेटी का ही दुष्कर्म कराने वाली मां और प्रेमी को दस साल की कैद

धार3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कहा था तुम्हें वो कम्प्यूटर दिलाएगा और बहुत सारे पैसे देगा, धकेल दिया था कमरे में
  • घटना के समय मां ने चार बच्चों को घर से बाहर भेज दिया और खुद बाहर बैठी रही, पिता के छोड़ के जाने के बाद से नफरत करती थी मां

अपनी ही बेटी का दुष्कर्म करवाने वाली मां व प्रेमी को कोर्ट ने 10 साल की सजा सुनाई है। अपराध के महज डेढ़ साल बाद विशेष सत्र न्यायालय ने यह फैसला सुनाया है। न्यायाधीश हरिशरण यादव ने मंगलवार काे फैसला सुनाते हुए पीड़िता की मां व प्रेमी महमूद शाह पिता दिलावर शाह निवासी बड़ी बगदून काे 10 साल के कठाेर कारावास व 500-500 रु. के अर्थदंड से दंडित किया है। विशेष लाेक अभियाेजक शिवशंकर श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि 15 अक्टूबर 2019 की शाम 7 से 8 बजे के बीच पीड़िता अपनी मां व अपने भाई-बहनाें के साथ घर में थी। तभी मां ने बेटी को छोड़ सारे बच्चों काे घर के बाहर भेज दिया था।

पीड़िता काे यह कहकर घर में रखा कि उससे महमूद चाचा काे कुछ बात करनी है। साथ ही ये भी लालच देती रही कि वो कुछ करे तो मना मत करना। वो तुम्हें कम्प्यूटर दिलाएगा और बहुत सारे पैसे देगा। यह कहते हुए मां ने ही बेटी को कमरे में धकेल दिया और बाहर से दरवाजा बंद कर दिया और खुद घर के बाहर पहरा देती रही। बेटी ने घटना की जानकारी मां से छिपकर पड़ौसियों की मदद से पुलिस को दी। जिसके बाद पुलिस ने मां और महमूद के खिलाफ कई धाराओं में केस दर्ज किया। पीड़िता ने बताया कि मां ने और महमूद ने ये भी धमकी दी कि अगर इस बारे में किसी को बताया तो सभी बच्चों को जान से मार देंगे। इसके बाद मैं डर गई लेकिन पड़ोसियों की मदद से थाने पहुंची और शिकायत की।

पांच दिन बाद फिर घर आया था महमूद
15 अक्टूबर काे पीड़िता से दुष्कर्म करने के बाद महमूद 21 अक्टूबर काे वापस पीड़िता के घर पहुंचा था। इस पर आरोपी मां ने पीड़िता काे घर के अंदर जाने का कहा। मगर पीड़िता ने हिम्मत जुटाते हुए अपनी मुंह बाेली माैसी के यहां चली गई और घटना की जानकारी दी। तब रहवासियाें वे अन्य लाेगाें ने पीड़िता के साथ थाने पहुंचकर मामले में एफआईआर बगदून थाने पर दर्ज कराई। आराेपियाें काे ठाेस सजा दिलवाने में पुलिस का भी अहम राेल रहा। पुलिस ने भी आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के बाद ठाेस कागजी कार्रवाई करते हुए चालान काेर्ट में पेश किया था। लगभग डेढ़ साल प्रकरण विशेष सत्र न्यायालय मंे चला। पीड़िता व अपराध से जुड़े सभी लाेगाें के बयान के आधार पर काेर्ट ने आराेपियाें काे सख्त सजा सुनाई है।

मां से बोला था वो आदमी गंदी बातें करता है
घटना से पहले मां ने ही मुझे जबरन उस आदमी के साथ बाजार भेजा था। हम बाजार में एलईडी टीवी खरीदने के लिए गए। टीवी के पैसे उसने ही दिए। रास्ते में उसने गंदी बातें की। जब मैंने घर आकर मां को बताया तो मां ने उल्टा बोला- तू उसकी बात क्यों नहीं मान लेती वो तुम्हें बहुत सारे पैसे देगा। मैं डरी हुई थी। फिर वो आदमी आया और कमरे में चला गया। मां ने मुझे अंदर धकेल दिया।

वीसी से दिखाए आरोपी, बोलीं- मां को जानती हूं
सजा सुनाए जाने से पहले कोर्ट में दोनों आरोपियों को वीसी के माध्यम से दिखाया गया। पीड़िता इतना ही बोल सकी हां मैं दोनों को जानती हूं। एक मेरी मां है और दूसरे को सिर्फ चेहरा जानती हूं। उसका नाम अब याद नहीं। पीड़िता ने बताया जब घटना हुई तब मैं सातवीं में पढ़ती थी। पांच भाई-बहनों में मैं सबसे बड़ी हूं। कई साल पहले पिता हमें छोडृ कर चले गए मैं उनका चेहरा भी नहीं जानती।

