शर्मनाक:साथ पढ़ने वाला युवक बहाने से किशोरी को होटल ले गया, कमरे में किया दुष्कर्म

धार12 मिनट पहले
  • आरोपी युवक मुस्लिम होने के चलते थाने पहुंचे हिन्दू संगठन के कार्यकर्ता, अतिरिक्त बल तैनात
  • पुलिस ने युवक पर दुष्कर्म सहित अन्य धाराओं में दर्ज किया केस

शहर की देवीजी राेड स्थित एक हाेटल में किशारी से दुष्कर्म का मामला सामने आया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी युवक को हिरासत में लिया है। वह भी नाबालिग है। मुस्लिम समाज का होने के चलते हिन्दू संगठन के कार्यकर्ता भी थाने पहुंचे। जहां अतिरिक्त बल तैनात किया।

पुलिस के मुताबिक 17 वर्षीय पीड़िता मूल रूप से बाछनपुर थाना सागाैर की रहने वाली है। पिता व मामा के साथ थाने पहुंची पीड़िता ने अपनी शिकायत में बताया कि उसकी परीक्षा धार के एक स्कूल में हाेने की वजह से वह बीते दाे दिनाें से धार स्थित अपने मामा के यहां रह रही थी।

पीड़िता शहर के ही इंदाैर राेड स्थित एक स्कूल में पढ़ती थी, उसके साथ आराेपी भी पढ़ाई करता था। साेमवार काे आराेपी ने जरूरी बात करने के बहाने पीड़िता काे देवीजी राेड स्थित एक हाेटल में बुलाया। आराेपी पीड़िता काे हाेटल के एक कमरे में ले गया और दरवाजा अंदर से बंद कर लिया। आराेपी ने पीड़िता के साथ दुष्कर्म किया। पीड़िता राेने लग गई लेकिन आराेपी नहीं माना।

आराेपी ने पीड़िता काे घटना के बारे में किसी काे बताने पर जान से मारने की धमकी दी। पुलिस ने थाने का चैनल गेट बंद कर माैके पर पुलिस बल तैनात किया। बताया जा रहा है कि जिस हाेटल में किशाेर-किशाेरी पकड़ाए हैं। वह कांग्रेस पार्षद बंटी डाेड की है, जाे किसी साेहन चाैहान नामक व्यक्ति ने किराए पर ले रखी है। साेहन की सूचना पर ही पुलिस ने माैके पर पहुंचकर किशाेर-किशाेरी काे पकड़ा है।

बिना आईडी प्रूफ के कमरे दे रहे हाेटल संचालक, सीएसपी बाेले- अब निरीक्षण करेंगे
शहर की हाेटलाें में बिना आईडी प्रूफ के कमरे दिए जा रहे हैं। गत दिनाें शहर की सागर हाेटल में सुसाइड करने वाले युवक काे भी बिना आईडी प्रूफ के कमरा दिया गया था। अब भी ऐसी ही स्थिति बनी है। इस पर सीएसपी देवेंद्रसिंह धुर्वे का कहना है कि हाेटलाें का औचक निरीक्षण किया जाएगा। इसमें अगर रहने वाले का नाम-पता गलत हाेगा ताे कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

सहयाेगी पर प्रकरण दर्ज नहीं
टीआई कमलसिंह पंवार ने बताया आराेपी व पीड़िता नाबालिग है। पीड़िता सागाैर थाने के बाछनपुरा की है। आराेपी भी इसी थाने के अंतर्गत आने वाले गांव बिल्लाैद का है। जिस पर धारा 363, 376,506,342 व पाॅक्साे एक्ट में केस दर्ज किया गया है। आराेपी काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। बताया जा रहा है कि आराेपी के साथ धार निवासी ही एक अन्य किशाेर भी था। जिसे आराेपी नहीं बनाया है। हालांकि टीआई का कहना है कि महिला पुलिस अधिकारी से मामले की जांच कराई जा रही है। जांच के बाद ही स्थिति स्पष्ट हाे पाएगी।

दूसरी कहानी ये भी... किशाेर-किशाेरी झगड़े, हमने पुलिस काे खबर की
दाेपहर के करीब 12 बजे बाद दाे किशाेर और किशाेरी हाेटल पर पहुंचे। इसमें से एक किशाेर व किशाेरी खाना-खाने के बहाने कैबिन में चले गए। जबकि इनके साथ आया एक अन्य किशाेर खाने का ऑर्डर देकर अलग से बैठ गया। कुछ ही देर में कैबिन से चिल्लाने की आवाज आई देखा ताे किशाेर व किशाेरी आपस में झगड़ रहे थे। उनके बीच मारपीट भी हुई। हाेटल में और भी ग्राहक बैठे थे। ऐसी स्थिति में हमने पुलिस काे खबर की। पुलिस ने माैके पर पहुंचकर दाेनाें किशाेर और किशाेरी काे पकड़कर हिरासत में ले गया।
(जैसा हाेटल का लाइनजिंग का काम करने वाले साेहन चाैहान ने भास्कर काे बताया)

