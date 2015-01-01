पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Dhar
  • The Children Painted Yellow Clay Houses In Blue, The Classrooms In The Courtyard, The Children Became Their Disciples, The Elders.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आदिवासी गांव कनडीपुरा:पीली मिट्‌टी के कच्चे घरों को बच्चों ने नीले रंग में रंगा, आंगन में लग रही कक्षाएं, बच्चे गुरु तो बुजुर्ग बने उनके शिष्य

मांडूएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मांडू के आदिवासी बहुल क्षेत्र के वार्ड 14 में आ वाला कनडीपुरा इन दिनाें चर्चा में है। क्याेंकि दाे दिन पहले यहां गाे ब्लू थीम के तहत यूनिसेफ की टीम धार कलेक्टर के साथ यहां पहुंची थी। गांव के कच्चे घराें की नीले रंग में पुती दीवारें बाल अधिकाराें के संरक्षण और स्वास्थ्य काे लेकर संदेश देती नजर आ हैं।

बच्चे भी इतने उत्साहित हैं कि वे अब अपने बूढ़े दादा-दादी काे भी अक्षर ज्ञान करा रहे हैं। पट्टी पर लिखे अक्षर पर चाॅक घुमाकर 80 साल की बूढ़ी महिला भी अब अक्षर पहचानने का प्रयास करने लगी है। कभी स्कूल ताे नहीं गए, लेकिन अब घर ही पाठशाला बन गया।

दाेनाें गांवाें काे मिलाकर जनसंख्या 1600 है। कनड़ीपुरा गांव में कुल 230 मकान हैं। 1 प्राथमिक विद्यालय है। माध्यमिक विद्यालय गांव से 3 किलोमीटर दूर है, जबकि इलाज के लिए 5 किलोमीटर दूर मांडू जाना पड़ता है।

बयड़ीपुरा के मजरे में 30 झुग्गी झोपड़ीनुमा घर हैं, जाे नीले रंग से रंगे हैं। पूरे गांव में पिछले 1 सप्ताह से यूनिसेफ की टीम अभियान चला रही है। टीम के साथ गांव की राजवंती, वेदिका वैशाली मुकुट, राम खड़क सिंह आदि अभियान से जुड़े हैं। कलेक्टर आलोकसिंह ने बताया इस तरह की गतिविधियां हम आदिवासी बहुल क्षेत्र में जारी रखेंगे। कनड़ीपुरा और बयडीपुरा काे आदर्श गांव बनाने को लेकर भी कार्ययोजना बना रहे है।

5 साल की वेदिका बनी दादा-दादी की टीचर, पट्टी पर बनाए अक्षर

5 वर्ष की वेदिका पट्टी पर चाॅक से अपने दादा गुलाब 90 और आजी छीतर बाई 80 को हिंदी वर्णमाला अनार आम सिखा रही है। करीब 1 घंटे तक दादा-दादी पट्टी पर बनाए अक्षर पर चाॅक चलाकर उसे पहचानने का प्रयास करते दिखे। इस उम्र में यह उनके लिए एकदम नया अनुभव था। क्याेंकि कभी स्कूल नहीं गए, आज पाेती ने घर पर ही क्लास लगा दी।

साेनिका ने बताया दीवार पर लिखे संदेश का महत्व

स्वच्छता, पर्यावरण, जलवायु, बाल विवाह, टीकाकरण, शिक्षा के अधिकार पर जाे संदेश लिखे गए थे। उसे लेकर सोनिका ने अपने गांव के बच्चों को इसके बारे में जानकारी दी। बताया कि हमारे जीवन में यह संदेश महत्वपूर्ण है। गांव कनडीपुरा के बुजुर्ग गुलाब भाई, झामरिया भाई, बावलिया भाई के साथ बुजुर्ग महिला सोमता बाई, छन्नू बाई, रेखा बाई ने बताया कि हमें तो मालूम भी नहीं था कि हमारे घरों पर नीला रंग क्यों हाे रहा है। हमें जानकारी लगी तो फिर हमने कहा हमारे घरों को भी नीला रंग दो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें