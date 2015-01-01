पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस आज:शहर खरीदी करेगा इसलिए, नाे व्हीकल जाेन में चार पहिया वाहन प्रतिबंधित, दाे पहिया वाहन इधर-उधर खड़े किए ताे बनेगा चालान

धारएक घंटा पहले
गुरुवार काे धनतेरस के साथ दिवाली की शुरुआत हाे जाएगी। शुभ मुहूर्त में हर व्यक्ति खरीदी करने बाजार में निकलेगा। बाजार में भीड़ हाेने से ट्रैफिक दबाव बढ़ेगा। इसके लिए पुलिस ने ट्रैफिक प्लान बना लिया है। बुधवार काे सीएसपी देवेंद्रसिंह धुर्वे ने दाेनों थानाें व ट्रैफिक अमले की बैठक लेकर नया ट्रैफिक प्लान अमल में ला दिया। पुष्य नक्षत्र से बनाए गए नाे व्हीकल जाेन में चार पहिया वाहन पूर्णत: प्रतिबंधित कर दिए गए हैं।

हालांकि दाे पहिया वाहनाें काे छूट दी गई है, लेकिन अधिक दबाव पड़ने पर इन्हें भी प्रतिबंधित कर दिए जाएंगे। बस ऑपरेटराें से अनावश्यक कहीं भी बसें नहीं राेकने काे कहा है। भारी वाहनाेंं काे शहर के चार बाहरी रास्तों से डायवर्ट किया जाएगा।

भारी वाहनाें को इन तीन मार्गाें से डायवर्ट करेंगे

ट्रैफिक सूबेदार निकम के अनुसार मांडू, इंदाैर तरफ से आने वाले भारी वाहनाें काे श्याम ढाबा से डायवर्ट कर इंदाैर नाका से निकालकर हाईवे पर निकाला जाएगा। इसी तरह तिरला तरफ से आने वाले भारी वाहनाें काे मतलबपुरा तिराहा से डायवर्ट किया जाएगा। बैठक में सीएसपी ने बस ऑपरेटराें से चर्चा कर उनसे अनावश्यक जगहाें पर बसें नहीं राेकने की बात कही गई है।

भास्कर विचार : शुभ खरीदी के लिए सुगम ट्रैफिक बनाएं

दिवाली से पहले पड़ने वाला धनतेरस सबसे खास हाेता है, क्याेंकि इसी दिन से मां लक्ष्मी का अागमन हमारे घर, प्रतिष्ठानाें में हाेने लग जाता है। धनवंतरि के स्वागत के लिए जैसे हम अपने घर, प्रतिष्ठान काे साफ-सुंदर बनाते हैं, वैसे ही यह शहर भी हमारा है और इसे व्यवस्थित रखने की हमारी नैतिक जिम्मेदारी है। पर्व के समय हर साल ट्रैफिक की बड़ी समस्या उबरकर सामने आती है।

सुगम यातायात के लिए पुलिस प्रशासन पूरी व्यवस्था करता है, लेकिन कुछ नासमझ लाेगाें की वजह से व्यवस्था डगमगा जाती है। आज दिन शुभ है, दिवाली की खुशी हर चेहरे पर दमकेगी। इस खुशी काे उदासी में बदलने के लिए प्रशासन काे कार्रवाई के लिए मजबूर नहीं करें इसलिए शुभ खरीदी के लिए सुगम ट्रैफिक बनाएं, आओ आज बाजार में पैदल खरीदी करने जाएं।

धानमंडी से चाैपाटी और हटवाड़ा से राजवाड़ा है नाे व्हीकल जाेन : पुलिस ने पुष्य नक्षत्र से धानमंडी से आनंद चाैपाटी व हटवाड़ा से राजवाड़ा मार्ग काे नाे व्हीकल जाेन बना रखा है। अब तक बाजार में इतनी भीड़ नहीं हाेने की वजह से चार पहिया वाहनाें का आवागमन हाे रहा था। मगर अब चार पहिया वाहन पूर्णत: प्रतिबंध कर दिए गए हैं। ट्रैफिक सूबेदार राेहित निकम ने बताया खरीदी करने आने वाले लाेगाें काे दाे पहिया वाहन भी नियत स्थान पर रखना हाेंगे। वरना चालानी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

इस बीच नए पाइंट बढ़ाए

सामान्यत: धानमंडी, हटवाड़ा, आनंद चाैपाटी, राय चाैपाटी पर ट्रैफिक पुलिस के पाइंट लगते हैं। मगर पर्व काे देखते हुए नरसिंह चाैपाटी, राय चाैपाटी से आनंद चाैपाटी के बीच पाइंट बढ़ाए गए है। इसके अलावा बाजार में बाइक पार्टिंया भी गश्त करेंगी।

