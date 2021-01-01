पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:अग्निशमन यंत्र नहीं चला पाई नर्स तो अफसरों ने कहा- इन्हें ट्रैनिंग दिलाओ

धार3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कायाकल्प टीम ने बारीकी से देखी जिला अस्पताल की व्यवस्थाएं तो खुली पोल

मंगलवार काे जिला अस्पताल बदला-बदला सा नजर आया। हमेशा बेतरतीब रहने वाली पार्किंग व्यवस्थित थी। सुरक्षा गार्ड अस्पताल में आ रहे लाेगाें काे मास्क लगाने के लिए कह रहे थे। साफ-सफाई के साथ स्वास्थ्यकर्मी गले में आईडी कार्ड लटकाकर घूम रहे थे। पुलिस चाैकी के ऊपर लगी एलईडी पर अस्पताल की उपलब्धियाें का प्रसारण दाेहराया जा रहा था। इतनी जद्दाेजहद इसलिए क्याेंकि इस दिन कायाकल्प याेजना के तहत जिला अस्पताल का अंतिम निरीक्षण करने के लिए टीम अस्पताल पहुंची थी।

दाे सदस्यीय टीम ठीक सुबह 11 बजे धार पहुंच चुकी थी। पहले सिविल सर्जन कार्यालय के मीटिंग रूम में बैठकर टीम ने प्राेजेक्टर के माध्यम से सिविल सर्जन से अस्पताल की व्यवस्थाओं काे जाना। फिर दाैरे पर निकलकर एक-एक चीज काे बारीकी से परखी। ओपीडी में नर्स से हेल्थ चेकअप के डाॅक्यूमेंट मांगे ताे वह नहीं दिखा पाई। वहीं चिल्ड्रन वार्ड में नर्स अग्निशमन यंत्र चलाने का तरीका नहीं बता सकी ताे टीम में शामिल डाॅक्टर ने उन्हें ट्रेनिंग लेने की हिदायत दी। टीम के आगे बढ़ते ही सिविल सर्जन ने नर्स काे जमकर लताड़ा। टीम जब तक अस्पताल में रही। व्यवस्था चरमराने नहीं दी गई।

नर्स ने कहा- लास्ट मंथ हेल्थ चेकअप कराया था, डाॅक्टर बाेले- डॉक्युमेंट दिखाओ
टीम सबसे पहले ओपीडी पहुंची। यहां टीम में शामिल डाॅ. अभिषेक जिनवाल ने नर्स से दवाइयाें की बारीकी से जानकारी ली। इसके बाद उन्हाेंने नर्स से पूछा कि आपने अपना हेल्थ चेकअप कब कराया था। नर्स ने जवाब दिया- लास्ट मंथ कराया था। तब डाॅ. जिनवाल ने उनसे डाॅक्यूमेंट मांगे। इस पर नर्स डॉक्युमेंट नहीं दिखा पाई और सिर झुका लिया। टीम में शामिल दूसरे डाॅक्टर डाॅ. धीरेंद्रदास ने दूसरी तरफ दवाओं की जानकारी ली।

डायलिसिस यूनिट बारीकी से परखी : पीआईसीयू वार्ड के बाद टीम डायलिसिस यूनिट पहुंची। यहां डाॅ. माेदी ने उन्हें यूनिट के बारे में बताया। मीडिया से चर्चा में डाॅ. जिनवाल ने बताया कि कायाकल्प के तहत किए गए अंतिम निरीक्षण में काफी व्यवस्थाएं संताेषजनक पाई गई है।

मरीजाें से पूछा काेई बुरा व्यवहार तो नहीं करता, जवाब मिला- सब अच्छे हैं
ओपीडी के बाद टीम चिल्ड्रन वार्ड पहुंची। प्रभारी से जानकारी ली। इसके बाद टीम वार्ड में भर्ती बच्चाें के पास पहुंची। यहां डाॅक्टर धीरेंद्रदास ने एक नवजात की मां से पूछा-डाॅक्टर साहब ठीक से इलाज करते हैं, आपके साथ काेई बुरा व्यवहार ताे नहीं करता। जवाब मिला-नहीं ऐसा नहीं है सब अच्छे हैं, काेई बुरा व्यवहार नहीं करता। इतना सुनकर टीम आगे बढ़ गई। सुविधाघर देखा, सफाईकर्मी से जानकारी ली।

टीम पीआईसीयू वार्ड की तरफ जा रही थी कि डाॅ. धीरेंद्र की नजर वहां लगे अग्निशमनयंत्र की तरफ पड़ गई। उन्हाेंने रुककर एक स्टाफ नर्स से कहा- मान लीजिए, अगर यहां आग लग गई ताे अग्निशमन यंत्र से कैसे काबू पाएगी। इसका डेमाे दीजिए। उन्हाेंने ऐसा करने से गार्ड तक काे राेक दिया। इस पर नर्स ने टेबल पर चढ़कर अग्निशमन यंत्र उतारा, फिर चलाने लगी।

