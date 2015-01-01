पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मावठे ने बढ़ाई ठंडक:सीजन का पहला मावठा, गेहूं-चने के लिए अमृत, उत्पादन भी बढ़ेगा

धारएक घंटा पहले
  • दिन का तापमान 10.9 डिग्री गिरा, अरब सागर में निम्न दाब का क्षेत्र बनने से हुई बारिश, और कम होगा तापमान

सीजन के पहले मावठे की शुरुआत हाे चुकी है। गुरुवार रात 8 बजे से हल्की बूंदाबांदी शुरू हुई थी। शुक्रवार सुबह से ही आसमान में बादल छाए हुए थे। दिनभर कभी रिमझिम ताे कभी तेज बारिश हुई। सर्द हवाएं चल रही थीं। अरब सागर में सिस्टम बदलने की वजह से माैसम बदला है। जिससे तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई है।

चाैबीस घंटे में दिन का तापमान 10.9 की गिरावट आई है। यानी गुरुवार के 29.9 डिग्री के मुकाबले शुक्रवार काे तापमान 19 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। जबकि रात का तापमान 11 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। सर्द हवाएं चलने से यह रात सीजन की सबसे सर्द रात मानी गई है। रुक-रुककर गिर रहा पानी फसलों के लिए अमृत समान है। दिसंबर के 10 दिन बीते के बावजूद माैसम में ठंडक नहीं घुल रही थी। अगर कुछ दिन और माैसम नहीं बदलता ताे इससे रबी की फसलों काे नुकसान हाेने की संभावना बढ़ जाती।

दाे जगह बना निम्न दाब का क्षेत्र
माैसम वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. केएस किराड ने बताया कि पश्चिमी विक्षाेभ के कारण दाे जगह निम्न दाब की स्थिति बन रही है। जम्मु कश्मीर में निम्न दाब की स्थिति बनने से दिल्ली, पंजाब, हरियाणा आदि राज्याें का माैसम बदला है। जबकि मुंबई के आसपास अरब सागर में निम्न दाब का क्षेत्र बनने से नमी वाली हवाओं का रुख मैदानी इलाकाें की तरफ बढ़ गया। हवाएं सर्द और तेज हाेने की वजह से बारिश की स्थिति भी बनी।

मटर, प्याज, लहसुन, आलू, टमाटर फसल को फायदा
मावठे के कारण मटर, प्याज, लहसुन, आलू, टमाटर काे भी लाभ पहुंचेगा। उद्यानिकी विभाग के उपसंचालक केएल मंडलाेई ने बताया कि दिन में गर्मी हाे रही थी। वहीं रात में भी सर्दी ज्यादा महसूस नहीं हाे रही थी। जाे फसलाें के लिए हानिकारक थी। मावठा गिरने के बाद माैसम अब सब्जी की फसलों के अनुकूल हाे गया है। गनीमत है कि मावठा सही समय पर गिर गया। अगर मटर के मैच्युअर स्टेज पर आने के बाद पानी गिरता ताे इससे यह फसल खराब हाे सकती थी। मावठे की वजह से सब्जियाें के उत्पादन पर 4 से 5 प्रतिशत तक असर पड़ेगा। इधर, विशेषज्ञाें ने इस मावठे काे रबी की फसलाें के लिए अमृत समान बताया है।

