विसंगति:शासन ने नहीं सुधारा त्रुटिपूर्ण आदेश, बीईओ की जगह बीओ के पद पर देना पड़ी ज्वाइनिंग

सरदारपुर3 घंटे पहलेलेखक: अशाेक परमार
  • बड़वानी के पानसेमल से बीईओ के पद पर सरदारपुर में प्रमाेद कुमार माथुर की नियुक्ति के दिए थे आदेश

एक हाईस्कूल के जूनियर प्राचार्य को तीन वरिष्ठ प्राचार्य स्तर के पदों से नवाजे जाने का मामला सामने आने के बाद शासन ने सरदारपुर में नए बीईओ की पदस्थापना की थी। लेकिन शासन के त्रुटिपूर्ण आदेश के कारण नए विकासखंड शिक्षा अधिकारी सोमवार को जनपद पंचायत सरदारपुर में विकासखंड अधिकारी के पद पर ज्वाइन हुए। विकासखंड शिक्षा अधिकारी के पद पर शासन के आदेश में त्रुटी के कारण प्रमाेद कुमार माथुर की ज्वाइनिंग विकास खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी के पद पर नहीं हो सकी। इससे सरदारपुर तहसील की शिक्षा व्यवस्था चरमरा रही है।

मध्यप्रदेश शासन आदिम जाति कल्याण विभाग भोपाल के अवर सचिव सचिन्द्र राव के आदेश से 24 दिसंबर 20 को प्रमोद कुमार माथुर बीईओ पानसेमल जिला बड़वानी का स्थानांतरण इसी पद पर सरदारपुर जिला धार में किया गया था। लेकिन आदेश में त्रुटी के कारण विकासखंड शिक्षा अधिकारी के स्थान पर विकासखंड अधिकारी सरदारपुर अंकित होने से ज्वाइनिंग नहीं हो सकी।

विभागीय स्तर पर हुई त्रुटि से शासन काे अवगत कराया
मध्यप्रदेश शासन आदिम जाति कल्याण विभाग भोपाल के आदेश में यह त्रुटी हुई है। विकासखंड शिक्षा अधिकारी सरदारपुर के स्थान पर विकासखंड अधिकारी सरदारपुर का उल्लेख कर दिया गया है। माथुर ने इस आदेश में हुई त्रुटी सुधार के लिए शासन को अवगत करवाया। सवा माह बाद भी शासन ने इस त्रुटी में सुधार कर संशोधित आदेश जारी नहीं किया। जिससे सरदारपुर की शिक्षा व्यवस्था व कामकाज प्रभावित हो रहे हैं। माथुर का मूल पद विकास खंड शिक्षा अधिकारी का है।

जूनियर हाईस्कूल प्राचार्य के पास तीन प्रभार
उल्लेखनीय है कि एक जूनियर हाईस्कूल के प्राचार्य आनन्द पाठक के पास नियम विरुद्ध सहायक संचालक आदिवासी विकास विभाग धार, मांडा परियोजना अधिकारी बदनावर व विकासखंड शिक्षा अधिकारी सरदारपुर का प्रभार यथावत बना हुआ है। जो समूची शासन व्यवस्था के नियमों के लिए प्रश्नचिन्ह बना हुआ है। भास्कर ने इस मामले को 8 दिसंबर 2020 को प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया था। इसके बाद मध्यप्रदेश शासन ने 24 दिसंबर 2020 को प्रमोद कुमार माथुर बीईओ पानसेमल जिला बड़वानी को इसी पद पर सरदारपुर स्थानांतरित किया था।

बीओ के पद पर दी ज्वानिंग
माथुर का कहना है कि स्थानांतरण आदेश में त्रुटी है। जब तक सुधार नहीं हो जाता, तब तक विकासखंड शिक्षा अधिकारी सरदारपुर के पद पर ज्वाइन नहीं हो सकता। शासन के आदेश के पालन में सोमवार को जपं सरदारपुर में विकासखंड अधिकारी के पद ज्वाइनिंग दे दी है। जपं सीईओ शैलेंद्र शर्मा ने माथुर के विकासखंड अधिकारी के पद पर ज्वाइन होने की पुष्टि की है।

