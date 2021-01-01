पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Government Will Send A Proposal Of 30 Crores For Conservation And Sensitization Of Munjsagar, Devi And Dhoop Pond

सौगात:मुंजसागर, देवीजी व धूप तालाब के संरक्षण व साैंदर्यीकरण के लिए 30 कराेड़ का प्रस्ताव शासन काे भेजेगी नपा

धारएक घंटा पहले
  • 30 कराेड़ रुपए का प्रस्ताव बनाकर शासन काे भेजा जाएगा

शहर के तीन बड़े तालाबाें काे वेटलेंड याेजना में शामिल कर लिया गया है। इससे अब तीनाें तालाबाें का साैंदर्यीकरण व संरक्षण काे हरी झंडी मिल गई है। तीनाें तालाबाें के साैंदर्यीकरण के लिए पंच वर्षीय याेजना के लिए नगर पालिका की तरफ से केंद्र और राज्य शासन के बीच मध्यस्थता करने वाली संस्था एपकाे (इनवाॅरमेंटल प्लानिंग एंड काॅर्डिनेशन ऑगनाइजेशन) काे 30 कराेड़ रुपए का प्रस्ताव बनाकर शासन काे भेजा जाएगा।

स्क्रूटनी के बाद शासन से कितना पैसा आएगा। यह देखने वाली बात हाेगी। रविवार काे कलेक्टर आलाेककुमारसिंह ने तीनाें का निरीक्षण भी किया था। तीनाें तालाबाें का साैंदर्यीकरण एनपीसीए (नेशनल प्लान ऑफ कंजरवेशन ऑफ एक्वेटिक इकाे सिस्टम) के तहत हाे रहा है।

भविष्य में यह शहर के अच्छे स्पाॅट के रूप में विकसित हाेंगे। लाेग यहां घूमने के साथ वक्त भी बिता सकेंगे। नगर पालिका सीएमओ विजयकुमार शर्मा ने कहा है कि कलेक्टर सिंह के निर्देश पर पूरा काम हाेगा। 2 फरवरी काे वेटलेंड-डे है। इस दिन इसकी कार्य याेजना सार्वजनिक की जाएगी।

कटाव राेकने के लिए पिचिंग करेंगे

तालाब संरक्षित के लिए सबसे पहले इनका कटाव राेकना जरूरी है। इसके लिए ऐसे स्थान जहां से तालाबाें का कटाव हाे रहा है। वहां पिचिंग की जाएगी। तालाबाें के आसपास लग रहे पाैधाें काे भी संरक्षित करने पर जाेर दिया जाएगा। इसके लिए नगर पालिका की तरफ से अभियान चलाया जाएगा। बता दें कि शासन काे प्रस्ताव जाने के बाद यह राशि पांच साल में किस्तों में आएगी। पाथ-वे भी बनाया जाएगा।

