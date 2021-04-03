पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:तेज रफ्तार ट्रेलर ने ट्रक काे टक्कर मारी, ट्रक की एक ओर की बाॅडी पूरी उखड़ गई

धार2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इंदौर-अहमदाबाद राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग पर गुरुवार सुबह 8 बजे झारखंड से धान के बोरे भरकर अहमदाबाद ले जा रहे ट्रक जीजे 01 जीटी 5076 को ट्रेलर ने टक्कर मार दी। जिससे वाहन के परखच्चे उड़ गए। टक्कर इतनी जोरदार थी कि ट्रक के एक तरफ का हिस्सा उखड़कर रोड पर आ गया। हादसा गजेंद्र पांडे की होटल के सामने हुआ। धान की बोरियां करीब 200 फीट तक बिखरी गई। घटना में कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई।

प्रत्यक्षदर्शियाें के अनुसार टक्कर की आवाज सुनकर रहवासी घरों से बाहर आ गए। टक्कर मारने वाले वाहन को ग्रामीणों ने रोकने का प्रयास किया लेकिन चालक वाहन लेकर फरार हो गया। ट्रक ड्राइवर अमित कश्यप ने बताया मैं अपनी साइड में चल रहा था तभी सामने से आ रहे ट्रेलर चालक ने वाहन मेरी ओर दबाने की कोशिश की। मैंने ट्रक को रोड़ की साइड में चलाया परंतु अनियंत्रित ट्रेलर ने टक्कर मार दी। विंडाे के पास से रगड़ाता हुआ निकला, इससे एक तरफ की पूरी बाॅडी उखड़ गई। घटना के बाद मार्ग अवरुद्ध हाे गया। ग्रामीणों ने डायल 100 को सूचना दी। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर आवागमन सुचारू करवाया।

अधूरे एनएच पर आए दिन हाेते हैं हादसे : इस अधूरे पड़े नेशनल हाईवे पर आए दिन जाम लगना तथा दुर्घटनाएं होना आम बात हो गई है। आए दिन घटनाएं होने के बाद भी एनएचएआई द्वारा इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा है। अधूरे पड़े संकरे मार्ग की वजह से चोरी की घटनाएं भी होती रहती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें