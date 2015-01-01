पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अव्यवस्था:अस्पताल पर था ताला, कड़ाके की ठंड में हॉस्पिटल के बाहर पेड़ के नीचे कराई डिलीवरी

कानवनएक घंटा पहले
  • इमरजेंसी सेवा नहीं मिली, नर्स ने पहले मना कर दिया, फिर कराई डिलीवरी

प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र कानवन में मंगलवार रात 8 बजे एक महिला डिलीवरी के लिए पहुंची। अस्पताल पर ताला था। अस्पताल के सामने ही एक पेड़ के नीचे परिजन व नर्स ने लाेगाें की मदद से माेबाइल की टाॅर्च में प्रसव कराया।

परिजन का कहना है कि माैके पर काेई नहीं था, अस्पताल के पास में रहने वाली नर्स ने मेरी ड्यूटी नहीं कहकर पहले मना कर दिया। बाद में लाेगाें के कहने पर अाई। 108 एंबुलेंस काे भी फाेन लगाया, लेकिन वह भी नहीं आई।

कैलाशन बाई व चांदू सिंह ने बताया कि बबली पति मनवार सिंह रहवासी मालीखेड़ी उन्हेल कानवन में भंगार व कचरा बिनने आए थे। रात में दर्द होने पर सरकारी अस्पताल ले गए थे। इमरजेंसी के लिए कोई मौजूद नहीं था। जबकि 30 से 35 गांव के बीच एक ही प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र हैं।

सुविधा के नाम पर कुछ भी नहीं है। अस्पताल पर ताला हाेने से ठंड में बाहर ही प्रसव कराना पड़ा। बंटी कुमावत ने बताया कि 108 एंबुलेंस काे काॅल किया किंतु नहीं आई। बहुत समय तक इंतजार किया। एक से डेढ़ घंटे बाद मेरे निजी वाहन से बदनावर भर्ती करवा कर आया।

इमरजेंसी में स्टाफ को सेवा देना ही है

यदि इमरजेंसी हाेती है ताे भी स्टाफ काे ड्यूटी पर आकर अपनी सेवा देनी है। सुविधा उपलब्ध कराना है। इसके लिए काेई बहाना नहीं है। पेंशेंट काे ताे अटैंड करना ही है। इसलिए हेडक्वार्टर पर रहना हाेता है ताकि समय पर पहुंच सकें। मामला दिखवा रहा हूं।

डाॅ. मुजाल्दा, सीबीएमओ, बदनावर

दवा-स्टाफ की मांग की है

मैंने डिलीवरी व अन्य इमरजेंसी के लिए दवाओं व स्टाफ की मांग की है पर अभी तक पूरी नहीं हो पाई है।

-डॉ. दीपक राठौड़, प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र कानवन

