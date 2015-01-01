पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रायाेगिक ताैर पर लगाए:जापानी पद्धति से बंजर भूमि पर लगाए पाैधे पांच माह बाद भी लहलहा रहे

हरीश पांचाल | धार2 दिन पहले
  • 10 जिलाें के किसानाें ने समझी तकनीक, कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र में पौधों को सूखने से रोकने के लिए किया प्रयोग सफल, अब खाली जमीन में तैयार किया जाएगा जंगल

धार के कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र में जापानी तकनीक से दाे हजार फलदार पाैधे राेपित किए गए थे। जिला पंचायत द्वारा कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के वैज्ञानिकाें के साथ मिलकर करीब पांच महीने पहले प्रायाेगिक ताैर पर लगाए गए पाैधे अब तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं। वर्तमान में इनकी ऊंचाई 5 से 10 फीट है।

जिला पंचायत व विज्ञान केंद्र द्वारा बंजर जमीन पर किया गया यह प्रदेश का पहला प्रयाेग है। दस जिलाें के किसान यहां पहुंचकर इस तकनीक काे समझ रहे हैं। मप्र के 55 विज्ञान केंद्राें में संभवत: धार पहला विज्ञान केंद्र है, जहां इस तरह का सफल प्रयाेग हुआ है।

इस तरह पाैधे लगाना शुरू किए

कृषि विज्ञान केंद्र के प्रधान वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. केएस किराड़ ने बताया कि जापान के डाॅ. अकीरा मियावाकी ने इस पद्धति की खाेज की थी। इसलिए इस पद्धति काे मियावाकी नाम से जाना जाता है। जुलाई महीने में इस पद्धति से पाैधाें काे लगाने की पहल की गई थी। इसके तहत एक मीटर गहरा गड्डा खाेदकर मिट्टी अलग की। इस गड्डे में भूसा डाला गया। भूसे के ऊपर फिर मिट्टी डाली गई। इसके बाद फिर पुवाल (धान आदि के सूखे डंठल जिनमें से दाने निकाल लिए गए हों।) डाली गई। सबसे ऊपर तालाब की मिट्टी डाली गई। इस तरह 5 बाय 20 व 10 बाय 30 मीटर की जगह में बेड तैयार किए गए। जीवामृत डालकर नियमित पानी दिया। वर्तमान में पाैधे 5 से 10 फीट बड़े हाे गए हैं।

इससे फायदा ये : कई बार पाैधाराेपण के बाद कुछ पाैधे चल जाते हैं। जबकि कुछ की बढ़त रुक जाती है ताे कई मर जाते हैं। जापान की पद्धति से पाैधे लगाने का फायदा ये है कि इसमें मेहनत कम अाैर लाभ अधिक है। बंजर, पथरीली जमीन में भी इस पद्धति से पाैधराेपण करने पर इसका अच्छा लाभ मिलता है। इसमें बार-बार देखने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ती। किसानाें के लिए ये पद्धति नई है।

जापान की पद्धति से लगाए इन पाैधाें काे देखने यहां से किसान पहुंचे

विज्ञान केंद्र में जापान की तकनीक से फलदार में आम, अमरूद, जामुन, कटहल, सीताफल, चीकू व बिना फलदार में शीषम, सागाैन, गुलमाेहर, फेल्टाेफाेरम, हरण, नीम के पाैधे लगा गए हैं। जिन्हें देखने के लिए इंदाैर, देवास, उज्जैन, बड़वानी, खरगाेन, आलीराजपुर, रतलाम, झाबुआ से किसान विज्ञान केंद्र पहुंचे।

आगे क्या: जिले की बंजर पहाड़ियाें पर इसी पद्धति से पाैधे लगाएंगे

विज्ञान केंद्र से शुरू किए गए इस प्रयाेग काे अब बड़े पैमाने पर किए जाने की तैयारी है। जिला पंचायत सीईओ संताेष वर्मा ने बताया कि जिले की सभी बंजर पहाड़ियाें पर जापान की तकनीक से ही पाैधाराेपण किया जाएगा। इसके लिए एक-एक ग्राम पंचायत से 10-10 हजार वर्ग फीट की बंजर जमीन लेंगे। वहां भी पाैधाराेपण में यही पद्धति अपनाएंगे।

