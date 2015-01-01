पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसानों से डेढ़ करोड़ की धोखाधड़ी:संपत्ति कुर्क नहीं करने का काेर्ट से स्टे ले अाया व्यापारी, इसलिए भुगतान भी अटका

धारएक घंटा पहले
ढाई साल पहले 40 गांवों के 63 किसानाें के साथ हुई धाेखाधड़ी के मामले में बुधवार काे नया खुलासा हुआ है। 2018 में धाेखाधड़ी हाेने के बाद एफआईआर हुई थी। मगर किसानों द्वारा दिए गए रुपयाें की रिकवरी पुलिस व्यापारी से नहीं कर पाई थी।

तब मंडी ने व्यापारी की संपत्ति कुर्क करने की तैयारी कर ली थी। मगर व्यापारी ने चतुराई दिखा दी। व्यापारी काेर्ट से काेर्ट से स्टे ले अाया। एेसी स्थिति में मंडी उक्त व्यापारी की संपत्ति अब तक कुर्क नहीं कर पाई है। जिस वजह से ठगी का शिकार हुए किसानाें काे उनका रुपया नहीं मिला।

भास्कर पड़ताल में सामने आया कि किसानाें से ठगी करने वाला व्यापारी राजेश पिता मानसिंह काेठारी मंदसाैर जिले के शामगढ़ में दूध-जलेबी का धंधा कर रहा है। इन सबके बीच किसानों को रुपया नहीं मिला। मामले में मंगलवार काे कलेक्टर आलाेककुमारसिंह ने मंडी सचिव से जवाब लिया। मंडी सचिव केडी अग्निहोत्री ने इसका लिखित में जवाब दिया। उन्होंने भास्कर को बताया कि कलेक्टर को जवाब दिया है। बताया कि मामला काेर्ट में विचाराधीन है। काेर्ट के निर्णय के बाद किसानाें काे उनके रुपए भुगतान की कार्रवाई करेंगे।

