शरद पूर्णिमा आज:पृथ्वी से 4 लाख 6 हजार 394 किमी दूर हाेगा चांद

धार3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • सामान्य दिनाें की तरह चंद्रमा ज्यादा दूर हाेने से सुपर मून नहीं कहा जाएगा

शुक्रवार काे शरद पूर्णिमा है। ज्याेतिष ग्रंथ के अनुसार सात साल बाद पूर्णिमा शुक्रवार के दिन आई है। वहीं वैज्ञानिक दृष्टि से इस दिन चंद्रमा की दूरी पृथ्वी से काफी दूर बताई गई है। खगाेल वैज्ञानिक का कहना है कि चंद्रमा पृथ्वी का उपग्रह है। यह पृथ्वी की परिक्रम करता है। परिक्रमा करते हुए चांद साल में तीन बार पृथ्वी के नजदीक आता है। जिसे सुपरमून भी कहा जाता है।

12 घंटे परिक्रमा करने के बाद यह अपनी दूरी और दिशा बदल लेता है। पिछले साल शरद पूर्णिमा पर चंद्रमा पृथ्वी से नजदीक था। खगाेल वैज्ञानिक सारिका घारू ने बताया सामान्य दिनाें में चंद्रमा पृथ्वी से 4 लाख 8 हजार किमी दूर रहता है। मगर शुक्रवार काे शरद पूर्णिमा की रात चंद्रमा 4 लाख 6 हजार 394 किमी दूर रहेगा।

शाम 5.13 बजे चंद्रमा क्षितिज से उदय हाेना शुरू हाेगा। तब क्षितिज पर कुछ बड़े रूप में नजर आएगा। ऊपर उठने के बाद यह सामान्य पूर्णिमा के चांद की तरह चमकीला नजर आएगा। घारू के अनुसार 99.2 प्रतिशत चमक के साथ आकाश में लगभग 12 घंटे रहने के बाद सुबह 5.08 बजे पश्चिम में अस्त हाेगा।

पिछले साल शरद पूर्णिमा पर सुपरमून नजर आया था : पिछले साल शरद पूर्णिमा पर चंद्रमा की पृथ्वी से दूरी 3 लाख 60 हजार किमी थी। चंद्रमा पृथ्वी से नजदीक हाेने की वजह से इस दिन इसे सुपरमून कहा गया था।

सात साल बाद शुक्रवार को पूर्णिमा

चांद जब 3 लाख 60 हजार की दूरी पर रहता है ताे उसे सुपरमून कहते हैं

