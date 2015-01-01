पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  The Nephew Saw The Drowning, And After Hitting 70 Feet, Bua Jumped Into The Well, Grabbed Her Hair And Pulled It Out, But The Niece Could Not Escape.

बहादुरी से बची जान:भतीजे काे डूबते देखा ताे 70 फीट दाैड़कर आई बुआ ने लगा दी कुएं में छलांग, बाहर खींच लाई, पर नहीं बच पाई भतीजी

धार37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वह कुआं जिसमें बालक और बालिका गिर गए थे
  • घर के आंगन में खेलते हुए भाई-बहन पास के कुएं में गिरे, बालिका की माैत
  • शिवानी की बहादुरी से बची भतीजे की जान इसलिए ये रिपोर्ट उन्हीं के शब्दों में

सुबह के 9 बजे हाेंगे। घर के आंगन में बैठी थी। यहीं पर भतीजा अनिल (5) और भतीजी पार्वती (8) खेल रहे थे। भतीजे काे कहा था भय्यू इधर आ जा, लेकिन वह बहन के साथ खेलते हुए कुएं के पास चला गया। मैंने जैसे ही देखा कि वह कुएं में गिर रहा है ताे दाैड़कर कुएं के पास पहुंची। तब तक वह पानी में गिर गया था। मैं भी कुएं में कूद गई और उसकाे पकड़ लिया। उसे निकालकर बाहर लाई और उससे पूछा नानी कहां है ताे उसने सिर्फ इतना ही कहा कि वाे ताे कुएं में है।

रविवार की सुबह जलाेदखेता में कुएं में गिरने से बालिका की माैत हाे गई, जबकि बालक काे उसकी बुआ शिवानी ने बचा लिया। बुआ के चिल्लाने पर ग्रामीण पहुंचे। गांव के कुछ युवा भी तत्काल कुएं में कूदे, लेकिन काफी प्रयासाें के बाद भी बालिका काे ढूंढ नहीं पाए। लगभग दाे घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद बालिका का शव कुएं से निकाला जा सका। (जैसा कोद व कानवन संवाददाता को महिला ने बताया)

घर से 70 फीट की दूरी पर है कुआं

जिस कुएं में घटना हुई है वह मृत बालिका पार्वती के घर से मात्र 70 फीट की दूरी पर है। बिना मुंडेर का हाेकर यह कुआ 40 फीट गहरा है जाे कि पूरा भरा हुआ है। इसी के कारण बच्चे दुर्घटनावश कुएं में जा गिरे। कुएं पर पानी की माेटरें भी लगी हैं, संभवत: खेती के लिए पानी भी लिया जाता है।

40 फीट गहरा है कुआं, हम 15 फीट गहराई तक गए

गांव के ही धर्मेंद्र वाघेला ने बताया कि कुएं से कुछ दूरी पर ही उनकी किराने की दुकान है। दुकान पर से देखा कि कुएं पर काफी भीड़ जमा हाे गई है ताे वहां पहुंचा पता चला कि बालिका कुएं में गिर गई है। मैं गांव के ही अजय गामड़, कन्हैयालाल ओसारी तीनाें कुएं में कूदे। इसके बाद काफी प्रयास किया। हम 15 फीट गहराई तक गए, लेकिन उसके आगे सांस नहीं राेक पाए।

पानी भी मटमैला था, इससे हम अंदर भी कुछ देख नहीं पा रहे थे। बाहर निकल आए। ग्रामीणाें ने सरिये काे रस्सी से बांधकर पानी में डाला, करीब डेढ़ घंटे तक प्रयास करने के बाद बालिका के कपड़े सरिये में फंस गए और उसे बाहर निकाला जा सका। डायल 100 काे सूचना दी गई। कानवन थाने से एसआई रमेशचंद्र बामनिया माैके पर पहुंचे और शव का पंचानामा बनाया। पीएम के बाद शव परिजन काे साैंप दिया गया।

