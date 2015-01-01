पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गैस सब्सिडी 290.06 रुपए घटी:10 महीने में गैस सिलेंडर के दाम 117 रु. कम हुए, लेकिन उपभोक्ताओं को 173.06 रु. ज्यादा चुकाना पड़े

धार4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
15 दिसंबर को 731 रुपए हुए सिलेंडर के दाम
  • 13 दिन में दाे बार बढ़े रसाेई गैस के दाम, 731 का हुआ सिलेंडर, उपभाेक्ताओं काे 100 रुपए अधिक चुकाने पड़ेंगे, दिसंबर की सब्सिडी अभी तय नहीं, नवंबर में मिली 24 रु.

रसोई गैस के दाम मंगलवार को 50 रुपए बढ़ गए। इस प्रकार दिसंबर महीने में दूसरी बार दाम में बढ़ाेतरी हुई है। अब उपभाेक्ताओं काे 100 रुपए अधिक चुकाने पड़ेंगे। सोमवार को एक घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर की कीमत 681 रुपए थी जो मंगलवार को 731 रुपए हो गई।

इसके पहले 2 दिसंबर काे 50 रुपए बढ़ाए थे। घरेलू गैस लगातार आम आदमी का बजट गड़बड़ा रही है। फरवरी से लेकर अब तक दाम में काफी उतार-चढ़ाव हुआ और सब्सिडी में भी। नतीजा ये हुआ कि फरवरी के मुकाबले एक सिलेंडर की कीमत 117 रुपए कम होने के बावजूद उपभोक्ताओं को हर 173 रुपए ज्यादा चुकाना पड़ रहे हैं। कारण ये कि जितनी कीमत गिरी, उससे कहीं ज्यादा सब्सिडी कम कर दी गई। इस दौरान सब्सिडी 290.06 रुपए घट गई।

दरअसल अप्रैल के बाद से सब्सिडी के नाम पर उपभोक्ताओं को ठगा सा जा रहा है। नाममात्र की सब्सिडी दी गई। नवंबर में मिली सब्सिडी का मैसेज आया तो उपभोक्ता खुद चौंक गए। मात्र 27 रुपए 60 पैसे खाते में जमा हुए। जबकि सिलेंडर की कीमत 639 रुपए चुकाई थी। मई से नवंबर तक सब्सिडी की राशि 30 रुपए के अंदर ही है। जबकि अप्रैल में ये 209 रुपए थी। ये सब गैस कंपनियां कर रही हैं।

डायरेक्ट बेनिफिट ट्रांसफर में सब्सिडी सीधे ग्राहकों के खाते में जमा होती है। धार में चार प्रमुख वितरकाें के उज्जवला और साधारण उपभोक्ता मिलाकर 40 हजार से अधिक कनेक्शन हैं। करीब 20 हजार के आसपास रिफिल हर महीने होते हैं।

इस साल में कब क्या स्थिति रही

माह दाम सब्सिडी जनवरी 748 183.10 फरवरी 748 317.66 मार्च 840 57.20 अप्रैल 779 209 मई 590 अप्राप्त जून 626 24.60 जुलाई 628 24.60 अगस्त 630 27.60 सितंबर 631 27.60 अक्टूबर 631 27.60 नवंबर 631 27.60 दिसंबर 681 अप्राप्त

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें