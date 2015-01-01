पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Dhar
  • The Queues Of Vehicles Hung Outside The Premises, Because The Market Will Remain Closed For Six Days From November 12.

अव्यवस्था:परिसर के बाहर तक लगी वाहनाें की कतार, क्याेंकि 12 नवंबर से छह दिन मंडी रहेगी बंद

धारएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्रबंधन ने पिछला गेट भी खाेला, 24 घंटे बाद भी नंबर नहीं आने से किसानों में आक्रोश

मंडी में वाहनाें की भीड़ सड़क तक पहुंच गई है। मुख्य गेट पर जगह नहीं बची, इसलिए प्रबंधन ने पिछला गेट भी खाेल दिया है। व्यवस्थाएं चरमराने से किसान आक्राेशित हैं। 24 घंटे बाद भी नंबर नहीं अा रहा। साथ ही रात में वारदात का डर है, लेकिन सुरक्षा व्यवस्था नहीं है।

साेमवार काे भास्कर टीम के सामने किसानाें का दर्द फूटने के बाद प्रबंधन से इसका कारण जाना ताे जवाब मिला कि मंडी बाेर्ड ने खर्च बचाने के चक्कर में काेराेनाकाल में 20 सिक्याेरिटी गार्ड काे निकाल दिया। सीजन नजदीक आने पर 4 सिक्याेरिटी गार्ड रखे। एक महीने पहले लगभग 10 गार्ड की मांग भेजी, लेकिन अब तक सुरक्षा गार्ड की नियुक्ति के आदेश नहीं मिले।

कल खरीदी का आखिरी दिन, इसलिए ऐसी भीड़ : 12 नवंबर से मंडी में 6 दिन की दिवाली का अवकाश लग जाएगा। 11 नवंबर काे खरीदी का आखिरी दिन है, इसलिए किसान अभी से ही उपज बेचने मंडी पहुंच गए हैं। काेड भिलाैदा के किसान रईस पटेल 35 क्विंटल साेयाबीन की ट्राॅली लेकर दाे घंटे से इंतजार कर रहे थे। इन्हीं के पीछे गरडावद के किसान कृष्णा चाैहान 40 क्विंटल उपज की ट्राॅली लेकर धीरे-धीरे कतार में आगे बढ़ रहे थे। सड़क पर वाहनाें की कतार हाेने से ट्रैफिक का दबाव बाेहरा बाखल, आनंद चाैपाटी, राजवाड़ा की तरफ हाे गया।

सिर्फ दाे गार्ड संभाल रहे व्यवस्था

लाॅकडाउन के बाद मंडी ने चार सुरक्षा गार्ड रखे। जिसमें दाे ऑपरेटिंग और दाे के जिम्मे व्यवस्था है। सीजन शुरू हाेने के बाद मंडी में प्रतिदिन करीब 500 किसान उपज बेचने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं। तिरला के किसान कृष्णकांत पाटीदार 12 बाेरी डालर चना बेचने के लिए चाैबीस घंटे से इंतजार कर रहे थे।

आहू के दिलीप पाटीदार 40 क्विंटल व गाैतम पाटीदार 25 क्विंटल साेयाबीन बेचने के लिए रविवार दाेपहर 12 बजे से मंडी में माैजूद हैं, लेकिन साेमवार दाेपहर 12 बजे तक नंबर नहीं आया। व्यवस्थाओं से नाखुश दिलीप और गाैतम ने कहा- रतजगा कर अपनी उपज की सुरक्षा कर रहे हैं। चाैकीदाराें का स्पष्ट मत है कि क्याेंकि यहां रात में अपने सामान की सुरक्षा खुद कराे, चाेरी हुई ताे जिम्मेदार हम नहीं।

सीजन में कब सबसे ज्यादा साेयाबीन की आवक हुई

12 अक्टूबर 10,571 22 अक्टूबर 11,000 21 अक्टूबर 9,537 15 अक्टूबर 8,447 2 नवंबर 12,000 9 नवंबर 16,000

(उपज की संख्या बाेरी यानी क्विंटल में है)

वर्ष 2020

बाेवनी: 2 लाख 90 हजार 160 हेक्टेयर
उत्पादन: अनुमानित 8 क्विंटल 73 किलाे प्रति हेक्टेयर (कृषि विभाग का अनुमान है कि यह आंकड़ा और बढ़ सकता है)

वर्ष 2019

बाेवनी: 2 लाख 82 हजार 120 हेक्टेयर
उत्पादन: 11 क्विंटल 39 किलाे प्रति हेक्टेयर

समाधान ये सीजन के समय रख सकते हैं सुरक्षा गार्ड धार मंडी में किसानाें काे साेयाबीन के दाम अच्छे मिलने की वजह से जिलेभर से किसान पहुंच रहे हैं। जिससे इतना दबाव पड़ रहा है। मंडी प्रबंधन का सुझाव है कि सीजन के समय सुरक्षा गार्ड की नियुक्ति की जाना चाहिए ताकि व्यवस्था बनी रहे।

जिम्मेदाराें के जवाब

आगे से सुरक्षा गार्ड बंद कर दिए गए हैं

फिलहाल मैं छुट्टी पर हूं। सुरक्षा गार्ड के संबंध में बता दूं कि प्रदेशभर की मंडियाें से ही सुरक्षा गार्ड हटा दिए गए हैं। नियुक्ति की प्रक्रिया मंडी बाेर्ड से हाेगी।

-केडी अग्निहाेत्री, सचिव, कृषि उपज मंडी, धार

एसडीएम से बात करूंगा

मंडी के प्रशासक एसडीएम है। इस बारे मैं उनसे चर्चा करुंगा।

-शैलेंद्र साेलंकी, एडीएम, धार

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें