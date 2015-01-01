पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:लापरवाही का नतीजा, एक दिन में ही मिले 32 कोरोना पाॅजिटिव इनमें 29 काे बाजार जाने से लगा संक्रमण

धार31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

काेराेना काे खत्म मानकर लापरवाही करने का नतीजा अब सामने आने लगा है। एक ओर चुनाव और त्याेहाराें के दाैरान लाेगाें ने गाइड लाइन के नियमाें का जरा भी पालन नहीं किया। इससे अब एक बार फिर धार जिले में काेराेना के मरीज बढ़ने लगे हैं। शुक्रवार काे एक ही दिन में 32 मरीज सामने आए। देखा जाए ताे दाे दिन में ही आंकड़ा 54 हाे गया है। बाजाराें में उमड़ रही भीड़ में भी न ताे अधिकांश लाेग मास्क लगा रहे हैं और न ही साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कर रहे हैं।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की कांटेक्ट हिस्ट्री में सामने आया है कि जाे 32 मरीज सामने आए हैं उनमें से 29 लाेग पहली बार संक्रमित हुए हैं, जिन्हें बाहर आने-जाने के दाैरान संक्रमण लगा, जबकि तीन लाेग पूर्व से संक्रमिताें के संपर्क में आने से पाॅजिटिव हुए। कुछ दिन पहले ही बदनावर में उपचुनाव संपन्न हुए। इस दाैरान सभाओं और चुनाव प्रचार में भी भारी भीड़ उमड़ी लेकिन लाेगाें ने मान लिया कि अब काेराेना समाप्त हाे गया है।

दूसरी ओर त्याेहाराें के दाैरान भी बाजाराें में लाेग काेराेना भूल आम दिनाें ही तरह से घूमते और खरीदी करते रहे। इससे फिर से एक बार काेराेना का संक्रमण अब पसरने लगा है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के बार-बार अलर्ट करने के बाद भी इस ओर काेई ध्यान नहीं दिया गया। इससे नवंबर में काेराेना के पिक पर आने की आशंका सही साबित हाेती दिख रही है। हालांकि इधर सैंपलिंग की संख्या 300 से 500 प्रतिदिन ही है।

