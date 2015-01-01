पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Dhar
  • The Speed Breaker Is Not The First Indicator, The Container Driver Applied The Brakes And The One Behind Collided, Beating One

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धार में बड़ा हादसा:स्पीड ब्रेकर के पहले नहीं है संकेतक, कंटेनर चालक ने ब्रेक लगाया ताे पीछे वाले ने मारी टक्कर, एक की माैत

धार4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इंदाैर-अहमदाबाद फाेरलेन पर मांगाेद फाटे पर हादसा, वाहन 50 फीट तक घसीटते गए फिर पलटे
  • अंदर फंसे चालक काे कटर से कैबिन काटकर निकला, धार भेजा

इंदाैर-अहमदाबाद फाेरलेन पर मांगाेद फाटे पर स्पीड ब्रेकर के पहले संकेतक नहीं होने से सोमवार को दुर्घटना हो गई। आगे चल रहे कंटेनर चालक ने स्पीड ब्रेकर देखकर अचानक ब्रेक लगा दिए। तेज गति से पीछे आ रहे अन्य कंटेनर ने जाेरदार टक्कर मार दी।

इससे दाेनाें ही वाहन करीब 50 फीट तक घसीटते गए और पलटी खा गए। एक वाहन का चालक ताे जैसे-तैसे निकल आया, लेकिन दूसरे वाहन के चालक काे कटर से कैबिन काटकर बाहर निकाला। उसे 108 एंबुलेंस से धार जिला अस्पताल भेजा गया। इलाज के दाैरान उसकी माैत हाे गई। अमझेरा थाने से पुलिस माैके पर पहुंची और यातायात सुचारू करवाया।

घटना साेमवार दाेपहर 3 बजे हुई। आगे चल रहे वाहन के चालक माेहम्मद शबीर ने बताया कि अहमदाबाद से इंदाैर जा रहे थे। फाटे पर बने स्पीड ब्रेकर की जानकारी नहीं हाेने से ब्रेक लगाया। पीछे वाला कंटेनर चालक कंट्राेल नहीं कर पाया। मांगोद निवासी राहुल डोडियार, राजेश तंवर, दिनेश अजनार, सुनील कुशवाह, डायल 100 के प्रआ कैलाश बंजारा, पायलट शाेएब खान, एएसआई नरेश कोठे, आरक्षक रामगोपाल आदि ने कटर से एंगल काटकर बाहर निकाला। चंदर राजपूत, बालमुकुंद तंवर ने 108 को फोनकर बुलाया। घायल को धार जिला अस्पताल भिजवाया।

ग्रामीणाें का कहना है यहां संकेतक नहीं हाेने से चालकाें काे पता नहीं चलता है और हादसे हाे जाते हैं। जिला अस्पताल पुलिस चाैकी प्रभारी बाबूराम पाल ने बताया कंटेनर चालक सुभाष पिता घीसीराम निवासी राजस्थान है। जिसकी इलाज के दाैरान माैत हाे गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें