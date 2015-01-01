पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानकारी:विद्यार्थियों को बताया भारतीय नृत्यों का इतिहास

धार2 दिन पहले
  • अाॅनलाइन कार्यशाला में नृत्यांगना देशमुख ने शिकारी नृत्य की जानकारी दी

इंटेक धार चेप्टर द्वारा कला त्रिवेणी शृंखला के दूसरे चरण में परंपरागत भारतीय नृत्यों का परिचय दिया गया। कोरोना प्रभाव के कारण यह कार्यशाला प्रत्यक्ष ना होकर ऑनलाइन हुई। कार्यक्रम के पहले चरण में प्रसिद्ध कथक नृत्य शिव तांडव का गौरी संजीव पुराणिक ने प्रत्यक्ष प्रदर्शन किया। भाव पक्ष तथा हस्तकों की भी जानकारी दी।

राष्ट्रपति पुरस्कार से सम्मानित प्रसिद्ध नृत्यांगना डॉ. वृषाली देशमुख ने भारतीय नृत्य परंपरा के इतिहास तथा वर्तमान का परिचय करवाया। लोक नृत्य में असम तथा बंगाल में प्रचलित अनूठे शिकारी नृत्य के बारे में जानकारी भी साझा।

क्षेत्रीय नृत्य परंपरा में अलग-अलग राज्यों के नृत्यों के बारे में भी बताया गया। गुजराती नृत्य गरबा और गरबी के बारे में जानकारी देने के बाद युवा नृत्यांगना सिद्धि नरेंद्र शेंडगे के द्वारा गरबा प्रस्तुति दी। मालवा और निमाड़ी नृत्यों का परिचय देते हुए नृत्य गुरु और युवा कलाकारों ने मालवा के गीतों प्रत्यक्ष व शानदार प्रदर्शन किया।

इंटेक मुख्यालय दिल्ली की विरासत शिक्षा और संचार विभाग की निर्देशिका पूर्णिमा दत्त ने संबोधित किया। इंटेक धार चैप्टर के संयोजक डॉ. दीपेंद्र शर्मा ने कहा कि और कहा कि भारतीय नृत्य संस्कृति की पहचान है। संयोजन पिनाकीन शर्मा का रहा। सहयोग की भूमिका रमेश बर्मन व अतुल कालभंवर की रही। जानकारी मीडिया प्रभारी राकी मक्कड़ ने दी।

