  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  Dhar
  • The Team Of SDM And Health Department Arrived In 3 Dengue Affected Villages, Asked To Sprinkle Medicine Every Fourth Day

स्वास्थ्य:डेंगू प्रभावित 3 गांवाें में पहुंचे एसडीएम व स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम, हर चाैथे दिन फाॅगिंग कर दवा छिड़कने काे कहा

काेद2 दिन पहले
  • काेद में 100 से अधिक मरीज लेकिन स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पास 15 लाेगाें की रिपाेर्ट, अब तक दाे की माैत भी हाे चुकी

कोद में डेंगू के मरीजों में लगातार इजाफा होते जा रहा है। अब तक लगभग 100 लोग इस बीमारी की चपेट में आ चुके हैं और स्वस्थ भी हो रहे हैं। जबकि एक युवक व एक बालिका की माैत हाे चुकी है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पास महज 15 लोगों की ही रिपोर्ट डेंगू की आई है।

बाकी जो मरीज हैं धार समेत आसपास के प्राइवेट अस्पतालाें में इलाज कराने की वजह से स्वास्थ्य विभाग के पास इन मरीजाें की जानकारी नहीं पहुंच पाई। रविवार को नगर के आयुर्वेदिक अस्पताल में एक दिवसीय शिविर लगाया गया। सुबह 11 से शाम 4 बजे तक आयाेजित शिविर में डेंगू बुखार और कोरोना की जांच की गई। जिसमें महज 18 लोगों ने पहुंच कर अपनी जांच कराई।

डेंगू से पीड़ित गांव जलोदखेता, रेशमगारा, कोद का एसडीएम वीरेंद्र कटारे सहित स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम ने निरीक्षण किया। जिला मलेरिया अधिकारी धर्मेंद्र जैन, सीडीएमओ एसएल मुजाल्दे समेत विभागीय अधिकारियों ने डेंगू से पीड़ित ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों का दौरा कर दिशा निर्देश दिए।

एसडीएम ने कहा जहां-जहां डेंगू के मरीज ज्यादा बढ़ रहे है उन स्थानों पर लगातार साफ-सफाई के साथ हर चौथे दिन फाॅगिंग मशीन से धुआं करने, दवाई का छिड़काव सतत करने के निर्देश दिए। वहीं निरंतर सर्वे करने के निर्देश दिए। ताकि बीमार मरीजाें की जानकारी विभाग तक पहुंच सके और समय रहते उपचार किया जा सके। अधिकारियाें ने ग्रामीणाें से भी बीमारी काे छुपाने की बजाय अस्पताल आकर बताने की समझाइश दी है।

